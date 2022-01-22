Pro-independence demonstrators march through Glasgow in a show of force against Boris Johnson.

Pro-independence activists demonstrate in Glasgow against Boris Johnson.

All Under One Banner had hoped for 5,000 people to attend today’s march, but only about 1,000 people showed up to demand the Prime Minister’s resignation.

On Saturday afternoon, around 1,000 pro-independence activists marched through Glasgow city centre in a protest against Boris Johnson.

The All Under One Banner (AUOB) march began in George Square and proceeded to Glasgow Green.

Following the recent revelations about rule-breaking gatherings in Downing Street, activists staged an ’emergency rally,’ urging the Prime Minister to resign because “he partied while others died.”

Marchers chanted “Boris, Boris, Boris! Out, out, out!” as they made their way down Glasgow’s High Street en route to the Clyde, according to a video shared by the group on Twitter.

“Millions of people are furious that this Westminster Tory Government continues to line the pockets of their wealthy and powerful friends, while the rest of us face rising living costs and savage attacks on our NHS, pensions, and public services,” the group said in a statement released ahead of Saturday’s gathering.

“Now is the time to take to the streets and demand that Johnson step up the fight for independence, which will put an end to Tory rule in Scotland for good.”

“The independence movement, and the Scottish government in particular, must seize this opportunity to assert our right to leave this rotten, toxic union.”

“It’s time to leave the chaos of Westminster behind,” said SNP MP Stephen Flynn in a tweet before the march.

AUOB warned Glasgow City Council that up to 5,000 protesters could march through the city center, but has since confirmed that the actual number was around a fifth of that.

The emergency march for independence in Glasgow drew 1000 people today.

“Considering the short notice, the early start time, and the fact that mass gatherings are only allowed on rare occasions, this is a fantastic turnout.”

“The struggle for independence continues!”