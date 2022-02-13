Pro-Palestinian campaigners are calling for a boycott of a German company because of its support for Israel.

A pro-Palestinian campaign is calling for a boycott of a German company because of its support for Israel.

BDS demands that Puma, a sportswear company, end its sponsorship of the Israel Football Association.

Palestine, RAMALLAH

A Palestinian-led campaign has called for a boycott of Puma, the German sportswear company, because of its support for the Israel Football Association (IFA).

The Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement said in a statement that the online campaign is aimed at pressuring the company “to end complicity with the Israeli colonial and apartheid regime.”

BDS has waged six campaigns against the German company since 2018, all of which have resulted in the company’s IFA sponsorship being terminated.

In previous years, the campaign has been successful in convincing Qatar Sports Club not to renew its contract with Puma, a Malaysian university not to renew its contract with the sportswear company, and British Chester FC not to renew its contract with the company.

According to BDS, Puma has a deal with an Israeli distributor who sells in Israeli settlements built in the occupied West Bank.

Puma has yet to respond to the BDS campaign.

BDS organized activities in more than 50 cities around the world in September 2021 to put pressure on Puma to stop sponsoring the IFA.

BDS stands for Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions, and it is a Palestinian-led movement that aims to end international support for Israel’s oppression of Palestinians.

BDS has had a number of victories in the past few years, including the cancellation of activities and partnerships with Israel.

*Written in Ankara by Ahmed Asmar.