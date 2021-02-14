Problem of expired drugs deep-rooted in Zambia

LUSAKA, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) — The discovery of expired drugs at a Zambian government agency responsible for storing and distributing drugs in public health institutions has brought to the fore how deep-rooted the problem is.

The discovery of expired drugs at the agency comes barely a few weeks after investigations revealed that some essential drugs supplied by a local firm to government health institutions were of substandard quality after tests were conducted on them.

Over 30 drugs supplied by the company have since been recalled, according to the country’s medicines regulator.

An inspection of the Medical Stores Limited, now called the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supply Agency, by Health Minister Jonas Chanda recently revealed that some of the drugs stored were expired.

Among the expired drugs found included aminophylline, insulin, hydrogen peroxide, cloxacillin oral, eye drops and family planning tablets.

The Zambian minister expressed rage at the discovery, saying it is unacceptable that drugs are left to expire when health facilities are facing a critical shortage of drugs.

He wondered how drugs, which are being purchased at a high cost, could be left to expire.

“This is wastage to the country because the country spends a lot of money buying drugs that will never be used in the facilities. They expire then we start now throwing them away when we have spent huge sums of money,” he said.

The minister, who ordered for the immediate destruction of the expired drugs, expressed sadness that some of the drugs had been distributed to health facilities, endangering the lives of people who may have consumed them.

He wants a full report on what led to the storage of the expired drugs and warned that all those behind the scam will face the wrath of the law.

Asked why the agency is stocking expired drugs, Rachael Muyoma, the agency’s operations manager said the drugs were still in stock because of lack of funds to get rid of them.

Indeed the issue of expired drugs in health facilities is a source of concern.

The health ministry has since dissolved the board of the Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA), citing inefficiency in their conduct and allowing the distribution of expired drugs which has put the lives of people at risk.

On the other hand, a restructuring of the health ministry has been done in order to ensure efficiency in the distribution of drugs.

However, the revelations have brought to the fore the extent of the problem of expired drugs which may have been going on for a long time.

The Office of the Auditor-General said the issue of expired drugs was raised in the 2016 report.

In a statement, Auditor-General Dick Sichembe, who commended the health ministry for its hardline stance and directive for the destruction of all expired drugs, said his office has been following the developments in the health sector.

The office, he said, was in 2016 informed of various drugs such as anti-retroviral drugs (ARVs), laboratory reagents, tuberculosis and malaria drugs which had expired and had not been disposed of.

The Auditor-General’s Office has since called for appropriate action to be taken on all audit issues it raised in order to avoid exposing citizens and the country to harm.

The stocking and distribution of the expired drugs have since caused consternation from a cross-section of society.

Isaac Sakala, president of the Resident Doctors Association of Zambia said it is regrettable that drugs were left to expire when there is a shortage of drugs in public health institutions.

He expressed worry that insulin which was recently reported to be in short supply is among the expired drugs.

Peter Sinkamba, leader of the opposition Green Party said it is an offense to stock expired drugs and wondered why the country’s environmental regulator, the Zambia Environment Management Authority (ZEMA) which is responsible for management of chemicals and drugs, allowed the stocking of expired drugs.

Ireen Zulu, a resident of Lusaka, the country’s capital, says the revelation is depressing and wonders what will happen to people who have been exposed to the expired drugs.

“This is truly wastage of government resources. Where were the officers charged with the responsibility of looking after these medicines? Didn’t they know that the drugs were expiring,” she wondered.

Harold Zimba, another resident of the Zambian capital said it is ironic that people who visit public health facilities are given prescriptions to buy the drugs because health institutions do not have most essential drugs when the drugs are left to expire.

Investigations on the matter need to be expedited in order to bring sanity in the health sector. Enditem