Producer Flow La Movie, his girlfriend, and their 4-year-old son are among the 9 people killed when a private jet crashes in Santo Domingo on its way to Florida.

Producer Flow La Movie, his girlfriend, and their 4-year-old son are among the 9 people killed when a private plane crashes in Santo Domingo on its way to Florida.

A Hernandez was one of the tragic fatalities onboard Wednesday’s doomed Florida-bound flight, best known for his hit song Te Bote, which featured Bad Bunny, Nicky Jam, and Ozuna.

Debbie Von Marie Jiménez Garcia, the Puerto Rican artist’s seven-year-long partner, and their four-year-old son Jayden Hernandez were also killed.

According to Telemundo, US citizens Keilyan Hernández Pena, 21, Yeilianys Jeishlimar Meléndez Jiménez, 18, and Jesiel Yabdiel Silva, 13, were also aboard the ill-fated flight.

Their connection to the musician and his family is unknown.

Luis Tancredo, 47, Emilio Herrera, 32, and Veronica Estrella, 26, were killed in the crash.

Luis Alberto Eljuri Tancredo and Emilio Herrera, both Dominicans, were among the crew members.

The plane took off from Las Isabela International Airport on its way to Orlando.

It had to make an emergency landing near Las Americas International Airport just minutes after takeoff.

As it attempted to land, the Gulfstream IV jet crashed and burst into flames.

The Air Accidents Investigative Commission’s director, Brigadier General Enmanuel Souffront Tamayo, said determining the cause of the crash is “premature.”

Nio Garca’s AM and La Jeepeta were also produced by Hernandez.

Nio Garca, Casper Magico, and Xound were among the artists he signed to his indie record label and management agency.

He won LatinPlug’s Manager of the Year award in the US category in 2021.

Puerto Rican and other Latin artists, including J Balvin and Ricardo Montaner, paid tribute to Hernandez after the news of his death broke.

“José ngel, thanks for your good vibes always,” Colombian musician J Balvin, dubbed the “Prince of Reggaeton,” said.

“May you rest in peace.”

“What a great pain dear God,” said music producer Raphy Pina.

“On a flight, a warrior, his family, and his crew perished.

Heartfelt condolences to all of his loved ones.

What a dreadful event! RIP!”

“It’s with immense sadness and pain that the Dominican music community and the world loses a great producer, (hashtag)JoseAngelHernandez…and his young family,” Montaner wrote on Twitter.

The social plane’s owner confirmed the crash on social media.

“This accident has caused great pain and sorrow for Helidosa.

“We stand in solidarity with the affected families who, like us, are going through a trying time,” the statement read.

“We pray to our almighty God to give strength to the family members of the plane’s passengers and pilots, that God may take them to heaven and bring peace to their souls.”

Las Americas has ceased operations…

