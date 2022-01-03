Product recalls have been issued by Lidl, Tesco, and Sainsbury’s, including butter containing metal.

Customers are being offered refunds if they return products such as ice cream, butter, and walnuts, which have been recalled due to fears that they could be harmful if consumed.

Many of the country’s major supermarkets have issued new recall notices due to concerns that certain products could be harmful if consumed.

Anyone who has any of the recalled items should return them as soon as possible to their local store for a refund.

In many cases, a receipt is not even required to receive a refund because these products were sold incorrectly and may be dangerous.

According to The Mirror, butter that may contain small pieces of metal and ice creams that may contain plastic are among the products mentioned in the latest warnings.

Visit the Food Standards Agency’s website to stay up to date on the latest recall announcements.

Everything you need to know about the new recalls can be found here.

Because certain dates of St Helen’s Farm Goats Butter may contain small pieces of metal, supermarkets such as Tesco, Sainsbury’s, and Waitrose have recalled them.

The 250g size is included in the recall, as are all packs with a best before date of March 13, 2022.

“If you have purchased the above product, do not eat it,” says a note from St Helen’s.

Instead, return it for a full refund to the store where it was purchased.

“Contact St Helen’s Farm for more information at 01430 861715 or [email protected], or go to sthelensfarm.co.uk.”

Morrisons has recalled certain packs of its own-brand Milk Chocolate Amour ice creams due to the possibility of plastic fragments.

The ice creams come in three-packs, with those with a February 2023 date code being affected.

The recall does not affect any other dates or products.

“Please do not eat this product and return it to your nearest store for a full refund,” Morrisons says on its website.

No receipt is required.

“This problem affects no other products.”

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, and we assure customers that we will continue to provide the best service possible.

