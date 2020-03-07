Production of high-end alloy increases at Northeast Light Alloy Co., Ltd.

A staff member works at the workshop of the Northeast Light Alloy Co., Ltd. in Harbin, northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province, March 5, 2020. After the novel coronavirus outbreak, the Northeast Light Alloy Co., Ltd. of the Aluminum Corporation of China has made efforts to ensure the supply of alloy products. The production of the high-end alloy has increased by 80.3 percent year-on-year and 89.6 percent month-on-month in February. (Xinhua/Wang Song)