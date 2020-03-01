Production resumption facilitated in China amid epidemic

BEIJING, March 1 (Xinhua) — China has stepped up efforts to resume work and production in an orderly manner amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, with its railway, power and aviation sectors rolling out multi-pronged measures to that end.

The country’s railway sector offered tailored services to help transport workers through customized trains to advance production resumption while ensuring the efficient delivery of epidemic control materials.

As of Feb. 29, a total of 203,000 tonnes of anti-virus materials were sent via railway, while goods transported through the system expanded by 4.5 percent year on year to 310 million tonnes in February, data from China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. showed.

As electricity was crucial for work resumption, China’s power sector adopted various measures to ensure electricity supply for firms. In the city of Ningbo in eastern China’s Zhejiang Province, online services were promoted by the State Grid Corporation of China, enabling clients to report malfunctions and apply for fee cuts.

The aviation industry also saw gradual operation resumption, with Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport reopening multiple domestic air routes and increasing flights from labor export regions like southeastern and central China.

China pledged efforts in a key meeting on Feb. 23 to continue with its various prevention and control work and resume work and production in an orderly manner in a bid to achieve the goals and tasks for economic and social development this year.