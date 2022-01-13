Products such as tomato sauce, mayonnaise, milk, and vinegar are set to be banned in the United Kingdom.

Single-use condiment sachets containing things like tomato ketchup and mayonnaise may soon be banned in the United Kingdom as part of new waste-reduction measures.

The Department of Environment, Farming and Rural Affairs may implement the measures as part of a plan to reduce non-recyclable waste.

According to a report in The New York Times, items like sachets, plastic plates, and miniature milk pots are likely to end up in a landfill or the ocean, making them very environmentally unfriendly.

If the plans go forward, it will follow previous bans on items like plastic straws, stirrers, and cotton buds, which were made illegal in most cases in 2020.

Plastic bag usage has also decreased by more than 95% since supermarkets began charging extra for them in 2015, according to the Manchester Evening News.

This charge increased from 5p to 10p in 2021, and it now applies to all physical retail stores, not just supermarkets.

The UK Government indicated that a ban was on the table after calling for evidence in November on how to reduce pollution caused by single-use plastic products like sachets.

They could “cause considerable harm to the marine and terrestrial environment if disposed of incorrectly,” according to their report.

Because of their small size and food contamination, they are difficult to separate and clean, making recycling a challenge.

On Wednesday, a UK government source said that a ban on plastic sachets was possible because “alternatives do exist and sachets are very problematic.”

Single-use plastics must be reduced, according to the British Takeaway Campaign and the Federation of Small Businesses, as long as businesses have time to find alternatives.

Some efforts have been made to develop plastic-free sauce and condiment packet replacements.

Notpla, a London-based startup, makes biodegradable sauce packets from brown seaweed, which is abundant and fast-growing.

The company’s packets have already been tested at the London Marathon, where runners were given packets of water and Lucozade in 2019.

Biodegradable ketchup packets have also been developed in collaboration with Heinz.