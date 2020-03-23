Professional football in England further postponed until at least April 30

LONDON, March 19 (Xinhua) — The Premier League and all other professional football games in England will be further postponed until no earlier than April 30 due to the outbreak of coronavirus, according to a joint statement from Football Association (FA), Premier League and English Football League on Thursday.

Last Friday, the organizers collectively agreed to postpone the professional game in England until April 3 at the earliest. Less than one week later, they all agreed that the game will be further postponed until no earlier than April 30.

In addition, the FA board has agreed that although the FA’s rules and regulations said the season shall terminate no later than the June 1 but now the 2019/20 season could be “extended indefinitely”.

“The progress of COVID-19 remains unclear and we can reassure everyone the health and welfare of players, staff and supporters are our priority,” the statement said.

“We will continue to follow government advice and work collaboratively to keep the situation under review and explore all options available to find ways of resuming the season when the conditions allow,” it concluded.