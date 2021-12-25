Professor Chris Whitty will be knighted for his contributions to the fight against Covid.

Professor Chris Whitty will be knighted for his contribution to the fight against Covid.

In the New Year’s honours list, Professor Chris Whitty, the “trusted” face of the Government’s daily pandemic briefings, will be made a Sir.

The chief medical officer became an overnight TV celebrity, with millions of people watching.

However, much of Prof Whitty’s tireless work behind the scenes went largely unnoticed.

He was quick to react and was instrumental in kicking off the search for a vaccine long before the coronavirus made its way to the United Kingdom.

Many have chastised him for his often deadpan delivery of depressing news night after night.

In a park, he was abused by two thugs who filmed themselves grabbing him in a headlock.

He did, however, maintain the same level of calm that he used to lead the UK through the pandemic.

Ministers testify that he works long hours at his desk, sometimes seven days a week, to safeguard the country.

“Chris may have a glum expression on his face, but that was exactly what was required during the dark days of lockdown,” a senior source said.

“Throughout, Chris has remained calm and unflappable, and he is a trusted source of wisdom and knowledge.”

He is well-deserving of this honor.”

Prof Whitty is a practising NHS consultant physician at University College London Hospitals and the Hospital for Tropical Diseases, and is a specialist in infectious diseases.

He was named Chief Medical Officer in October of this year, just six months before the coronavirus struck the United Kingdom.

Professor Jonathan Van-Tam is also expected to win a gong for his no-nonsense “down-the-camera” advice at TV press conferences.

The chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance, may be in line for an “upgrade.”

Public servants involved in the vaccination program in the United Kingdom are also expected to be honored.

Doctors, nurses, and some of the army of volunteers who helped roll out the jabs program will be honored.

Meanwhile, Emma Raducanu, a 19-year-old tennis prodigy, has been nominated for an MBE.

She is expected to be one of the youngest recipients, capping off an incredible year that included winning the US Open and being named BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

The honours committee was reportedly hesitant to bestow the award on a teenager, but the Queen is said to have given the award her personal approval.

Emma became the first British woman to win a Grand Slam since Virginia Wade did so in 1977 at Wimbledon.

Her Majesty was ecstatic to recognize the Orpington schoolgirl’s “remarkable achievement” in beating odds of 4991 to win.

“It’s been a fantastic year for Emma,” a source in Whitehall said.

She is completely deserving of the praise.”