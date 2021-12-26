Professor Chris Whitty will be knighted in the New Year’s Honours list of 2022.

Emma Raducanu, 19, is set to become the youngest MBE recipient ever.

Professor Chris Whitty, along with a few other key figures in the fight against the pandemic, is set to be knighted in the Queen’s new year’s honour list.

When the pandemic hit, the chief medical officer, 55, was known for delivering statistics during daily Covid press briefings, but he also started looking for a vaccine before the virus reached the UK.

According to The Times, he, along with several other pandemic heroes, will be honored for their contributions to the UK’s fight against Covid-19.

Mr Whitty is already a Companion of the Order of the Bath for his contributions to tropical medicine in the UK and Africa during the Ebola outbreak.

Professor Whitty is an infectious disease specialist who also works as a consultant physician for the NHS at University College London Hospitals and the Hospital for Tropical Diseases.

Prior to Christmas, he warned that people should limit their social interactions and “prioritize” only those that are necessary or that they most want to participate in.

Sir Patrick Vallance, the Government’s chief scientific adviser, is also expected to be honored.

In 2019, he was knighted for his contributions to open clinical science.

In the meantime, tennis player Emma Raducanu, 19, is expected to be awarded an MBE, making her the youngest recipient ever if she is successful.

Since Virginia Wade’s win at Wimbledon in 1977, the athlete has become the first British woman to win a grand slam tournament.

Soon after finishing her A-levels, she won the US Open and was named BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

The complete list of awards will be released next week.

New Year’s Honours list 2022: Professor Chris Whitty set to receive knighthood