Professor Dr. Erdamar died in motorcycle accident

Event; Piyalepaşa Boulevard occurred in the direction of Mecidiyeköy. Allegedly, Professor. Dr. While the motorcycle used by Burak Erdamar was cruising, he crashed into the back of a van that was parked on the side of the road due to a malfunction.

Despite all intervention, it could not be saved

Profoundly injured Dr. Erdamar was taken to Okmeydanı Training and Research Hospital with an ambulance coming to the scene after the van driver informed him.

Married and has 2 children. Dr. Burak Erdamar lost his life despite all the interventions made here. DHA

