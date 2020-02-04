Professor of Black Studies brands whiteness a ‘psychosis’

Furious Good Morning Britain viewers have blasted an ‘arrogant, anti-white’ academic who said that the ‘British Empire did more harm than the Nazis’ and branded whiteness a ‘psychosis’.

Kehinde Andrews, who is a professor of Black Studies at Birmingham City University, told Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid that the British Empire was worse than the Third Reich.

He was appearing on today’s programme debating Labour leader hopeful Lisa Nandy’s proposal to removed the word ‘Empire’ from OBEs.

Immediately after his appearance on the daytime television show, the professor took to his Twitter to continue to slam the British Empire and brand ‘whiteness’ a ‘psychosis’.

Taking to his social media page the academic praised the author Carol Anderson for her book White Rage and wrote: ‘Yes, Whiteness is a psychosis. Much respect to @ProfCAnderson for the excellent White Rage. First stop on my reading our for the #PsychosisOfWhiteness book.’

He later added: ‘The British empire lasted far longer, did more damage and in many ways paved the way the Nazi’s and their genocidal ideology.

‘We do no favours to the victims of the Holocaust by pretending otherwise. If we forget the past we are likely to repeat it .’

Following the show viewers branded Professor Andrews a racist after he incensed them with his remarks about Britain, the Empire and ‘whiteness’.

As Piers and Susanna accused him of racist language, he responded: ‘Whiteness is not just for white people there also Asian people black people who purport the psychosis of whiteness.

‘It’s about the ideas, it’s about the fact that in the 21st century 60 per cent of British people believe the empire was a force for good. This is like saying because the Nazis built motorways we should celebrate them.’

When Piers asked if he was honestly comparing the British Empire to Hitler’s totalitarian state, Professor Andrews hit back: ‘You’re right. There is no comparison. The British Empire did far more harm to the world for a far more sustained period of time.’

Journalist Toby Young argued that had Britain not acquired so much territory it may not have been able to defeat the Nazis.

He said: ‘What about the role that Britain in collaboration with its overseas territories played in defeating the Nazis?’

Journalist Toby Young argued that had Britain not acquired so much territory it may not have been able to defeat the Nazis.

But Professor Andrews then said concentration camps were invented by the British Empire as well as the idea of being about to kill people based on their race.

He added: ‘The science underpinning the Nazis came largely from the British empire.’

It comes one year after he said the decision to build tributes like the Bomber Command Memorial desecrated with white paint yesterday was like ‘justifying terrorism’.

He said: ‘We are talking about a war crime. I think it is a tragedy they died, but we don’t need a statue.’

His extraordinary statements aired on Good Morning Britain on January 22 last year, when Piers Morgan asked him: ‘Why do you see everything that we are proud of as sticks to beat our country with?

‘Sometimes you have to stand up and fight. A war crime is Hitler and the Nazis’.

Dr Andrews fired back: ‘You can’t justify terrorism by saying we won a war. The next time a terrorist lets off a bomb I’ll come back to you, because you just justified it.’

The Bomber Command Memorial in Green Park, built to remember the 55,573 airmen who never came home during the Second World War, has been damaged for the fourth time since the Queen opened it in 2012.

The attacks have caused great anger and grief to veterans and the families of those who lost their lives.

Dr Andrews, who believes Britain was ‘built on racism’, said: ‘I’m not defending the vandalism of memorials at all. What I’m saying is the way we put up these memorials is the wrong way.

‘It’s a tragedy, and those lives lost were also a tragedy. But the majority of those bombers were going to civilian targets – over half a million German civilians, men and women, were killed. This was a war crime’.

He added: ‘In that story we forget the 500,000 people who died. We don’t hear about the killing of civilians, which was a war crime’.

Dr Andrews also clashed with Piers when he branded wartime Prime Minister Winston Churchill a racist.

He claimed in an appearance in October 2018 that Britain was ‘built on racism’ and that ‘everyone involved in it probably has a really racist past’.

The academic compared Churchill to Hitler for his treatment of Indians when the country endured a famine in 1943.

Describing Churchill’s ‘imperialist views’, Mr Andrews said: ‘The historical record here is clear. Even Boris Johnson admitted that Winston Churchill was racist.

‘He believed that the white race was superior, that natives didn’t have right to their lands in the Americas and that the Indians were a ghastly people.’

When co-host Susanna Reid asked if Churchill should be viewed as a product of his time, Mr Andrews said: ‘That was the Jimmy Saville defence, it was ‘that way back in the day’.

‘Leo Amery, the secretary of India, said that Churchill’s views on India were so extreme he couldn’t separate them from Hitler’s.

‘The truth is Hitler was a great military leader, a product of his time, and if they had won the war we would be having this same discussion now.

‘The fact of the matter is that [Churchill’s] views led to three million people starving to death in Bengal as he was more interested in stockpiling rations for war.

‘This is the problem that Britain has, the reality is that it’s built on racism and everyone involved in it probably has a really racist past.’

Piers hit back at the academic, claiming that despite Churchill’s ‘obvious flaws’ he played a vital role in defeating Hitler and the spread of Nazism.

If it hadn’t been for Winston Churchill I think we probably wouldn’t have the stomach to take on Hitler,’ added Piers. ‘He rallied everyone in this country.

‘During the war, I genuinely believe, is that notwithstanding his flaws which aren’t in dispute, he evolved as a man and became a wonderful leader of this country.’

Piers then asked Mr Andrews why he remained in Britain, despite being a ‘successful man’ who has ‘enough money to live somewhere else’.

Mr Andrews replied: ‘This is the problem with Churchill; colonials and imperialism has ruined other parts of the world.

‘Britain’s impact has devastated most of the world and Churchill is a big part of that.’

Asked whether the university was standing by Professor Andrews, a Birmingham City University spokesman told MailOnline today: ‘We do recognise that comments such as those you refer to may be considered controversial by some but this does not negate our respect for the ability of all individuals to exercise freedom of speech within the law.

‘Indeed, under the 1986 Education Act we have a legal duty to promote freedom of speech. Universities are plural societies which are home to differences of opinion, debate and views.

‘As such, the University neither endorses nor condemns Dr Andrew’s personal views, but we defend his freedom of speech to express controversial or unpopular opinions.’