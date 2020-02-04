Prolific German striker Werner considering England or Spain move

By Oliver Trust

BERLIN, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) — The Bundesliga might soon lose its best German striker as the 23-year-old Timo Werner admitted he is considering a move to a top side in England or Spain.

Despite his, until 2023 running contract, the RB Leipzig striker is said to be a primary target of several top dogs of the Premier League and La Liga. The German international’s contract includes an exit clause worth 60 million euros.

The latest reports speak of Spanish giant Real Madrid to eye the 29-times capped forward aside from Chelsea and Liverpool.

“To leave is currently not in my mind. But what do you do when one of the top international clubs wants you? One able to win the Champions League and making a great offer,” the striker commented.

He called the Premier League the most exciting league in Europe but added: “there are some pretty awesome clubs in Spain too.”

“If you have scored 20 goals in 20 games in one of the best leagues, you are causing interest,” the Stuttgart-born spearhead said.

Werner admitted to join a club abroad is not out of sight for him. “Things that come, come. They need to be thought about at the time.”

Reports said Werner could leave Leipzig as early as next summer.

The outcome of the 2019/2020 season of the national league could affect his decision. After losing the Bundesliga’s top spot to Bayern Munich last weekend, Werner demanded, “we as a team need to learn what it means to stay at the top. We have to deal with pressure and expectations.”

Leipzig gambled away a comfortable 4-point-lead after the recent winter break. The East-German side suffers from a disappointing record when facing the league’s top teams. Rasenballsport could only beat 6th-seated Schalke 2-0 but lost most of the duels against Dortmund or Bayern.

The sports magazine kicker called RB too inexperienced to challenge big sons. The Sueddeutsche mentioned Leipzig as “the outsider among the favourites.”

Werner said he is on his way to reach a higher level. Barcelona striker Luis Suarez and Bayern box striker Robert Lewandowski “were not on the level of today when I am 23 years old.”

The German Youngster not only developed to one of Leipzig’s cornerstones but has become vital for the German national team. “I am ready to play a leading role in the national team,” he said, talking about the 2020 Euro this summer.

He said that Germany has the potential to attack Europe’s leading teams such as France, Spain, England, Italy and Portugal.

The team of national coach Joachim Loew is facing the 2018 World Champion France and ruling European Champion Portugal in its group on home soil in Munich.

Werner said he has improved “as many teams count on a solid defense when facing us, but I still scored my goals.”

While Leipzig is facing Eintracht Frankfurt in the last-16-round of the German Cup this Tuesday evening, the side is ahead of the challenge crossing swords with the ruling German Champion Bayern Munich this Saturday.

Werner called the outcome of Saturday’s game “essential” regarding this season’s title race. “It would be a significant step if we can survive the games against the league’s best.”