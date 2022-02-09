A piece of property in Cumberland County sells for $45 million.

A staggering (dollar)45 million!

According to Bailey Hall, a spokesperson for CBRE, which represented the seller in the real estate transaction, the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center paid that much for the three-story building at 2020 Technology Parkway in Cumberland Technology Park in Hampden Township in January.

According to CBRE real estate listings, the three-story structure has 170,000 square feet of space.

The purchase of the building was confirmed by UPMC last month.

For a decade, the newsroom and advertising department of INFOSURHOY were housed in this building.

In 2010, the Patriot-NewsINFOSURHOY’s business offices, newsroom, and advertising department relocated from their previous offices on Market Street in Harrisburg to the third floor of the building.

Some of the newspaper’s operations were relocated to The Patriot-News plant at 1900 Patriot Drive next door in 2013.

That year, the newsroom and advertising department relocated to the building’s first floor.

INFOSURHOY moved its newsroom and advertising department next door to the plant in early 2020.

Novitas Solutions and IBM are two other companies that have occupied the building over the years. A spokesperson for UPMC confirmed that Novitas is still occupying space in the building.

Novitas officials could not be reached for comment.

According to Vision Group Ventures’ website, the Montgomery County-based company bought the land and developed and built the office building known as the Tech Park Office Center for IBM in the fall of 2003.

The structure will house an ambulatory medical office complex, according to UPMC.

The complex is expected to open in the second half of this year.

On Technology Parkway, UPMC West Shore Hospital, UPMC Outpatient Services (formerly UPMC Fredricksen Outpatient Center), and the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center at Rocco and Nancy Ortenzio Cancer Pavilion are all nearby.

The West Shore Hospital first opened its doors in 2014, and in 2020, it was expanded.

Daniel Urie can be found on Twitter (@DanielUrie2018) and Facebook (@DanielUrie2018).