Proposals to skip the walk: «Pose», «Battlestar Galactica» and «Aznavour by Charles»

New batch of recommendations as an alternative to the ride.

Cylones available

There are series that cannot be seen on any platform. ‘Babylon 5’ is one of them. But in science fiction we do have “Battlestar Galactica”, which has just entered the Amazon catalog. Once I left it to my sister and she said she didn’t like it because there were no monsters (there are robots in human form), but Ronald D. Moore made the remake of the 70s series one of the best approaches to a world post 9/11. One of the best fictions in recent years. Humanity (the Twelve Colonies) are attacked by cylones (robots created by humans) and cause a general slaughter. The thousands of survivors flee in ships protected by the Galactic Combat Star. And that head Mary McDonell.

The gendarme and much more

Louis de Funes has become fashionable again in France. I don’t understand why it wasn’t. I would recommend ‘The Adventures of Rabbi Jacob’, now that there is this fondness for Orthodox Jews, but I only see it on DVD. But you can see on Youtube the scene of the gum factory. In Flix Olé they have ‘Delusions of Grandeur’ and in Filmin 9 titles, most of the gendarme series. Louis de Funes had a chest with gold bars buried in the garden of his castle in Clermont. His movies are even more crazy and fun.

Gena

Gena Rowlands is about to turn 90 (on June 19). TCM will honor him in his day, but Filmin already has eight films. There is no ‘Gloria’, but there is ‘Opening Night’, one of the best films by John Cassavetes (there has been no more attractive couple in the world of cinema). Not as pedantic as ‘A Woman Under the Influence’, in ‘Opening Night’ we have Broadway actress Myrtle Gordon rehearsing her latest play on a woman unable to admit that she grows old. She also witnesses the death of one of her followers. And there are scenes shot with an audience that reacts freely on what they see. And above all there is Rowlands.

With sequence shot and everything

Of the three daily series that TVE puts on, the one that is most seen is that of the police, but I like ‘Acacias 38’ and ‘more

Central market ’which, in addition, has been fortunate in recent times not to be cut for useless press conferences for being the first. Nobody thinks they will see ‘The Sopranos’, but ‘Central Market’ can be addictive. With bad guys, with a sexually insane bad guy who goes through a normal guy, with a market where there are more handsome than in a Ryan Murphy series. It even has a sequence plane with the header. Of course, I have not seen fewer customers in any market.

Women

Now that so many people like Ryan Murphy’s ‘Hollywood’ maybe, if they haven’t, they should see ‘

Pose ‘series on transgender dance in the late 1980s in Manhattan. A friend asked me if that had happened. Like another, he asked her watching ‘The Children of Brazil ’, when did that happen. Three trans with a hard life, tragic figures like La Veneno who compete at night on a luxurious catwalk while a jury values ​​how well they parody female heterosexuality. An unreal world, a second life where to be free. Netflix

Édith’s gift

Short and ugly, Charles Aznavour died at 94 without having withdrawn from the song. His lover Edith Piaf gave him a Super 8 camera and with it he did wonders. It was him and his camera. And thanks to that greed for filming everything we have ‘Aznavour by Charles’, a documentary that can be seen on Filmin until Sunday (it is at the D’A Film Festival of Author in Barcelona, ​​which is held virtually). Boat trips, Las Vegas wedding, Capri, the death of her son. “I exist. I film myself, because I exist ». .