Prosecution at Weinstein trial rests case after Lauren Young testimony

Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial defense got off to a rocky start when his own witness was questioned over texts in which he described the film mogul as a ‘sex addict’ who was ‘voracious’ in his pursuit of a ‘movie, script or a girl’.

Prosecutors at Weinstein’s trial hammered Paul Feldsher, who was the first defense witness to take the stand on Thursday, after it was revealed he texted the disgraced mogul ‘I will be the inappropriate person who defends you’ after his sexual assault allegations came out.

The prosecution at the film producer’s rape trial rested their case on Thursday afternoon and the defense called their first witness film producer Paul Feldsher to the stand.

He claimed he was ‘very close’ with Soprano’s actress Annabella Sciorra and she confided in him that she did a ‘crazy thing’ with the film producer in the early 1990’s, around the time he allegedly raped her.

Prosecutors then presented a series of texts that Feldsher exchanged with Weinstein in November 2018.

In one he said that there was ‘truth to the claims you behaved like a cad and more’ and that his ‘appetite and ambition for the things you want, a script a movie and a girl are to put it mildly, voracious’.

Feldsher, then became visibly uncomfortable in the witness box, and tried to explain his text saying Weinstein ‘was very dogged in pursuit of projects’.

‘I meant that it’s my understanding is that for a very long time that Harvey had a sex addiction and that he dated a lot of women,’ he said.

Feldsher tried to backpedal saying, ‘I’m not a clinician’ but stood by his assessment.

Sciorra was the first accuser to testify at Weinstein’s trial and alleges he violently raped her at her apartment in the winter of 1993 or 1994.

On Friday the defense hope to rebound bringing in a film director in hopes of dashing the credibility of a separate rape accuser who acknowledged abusing prescription drugs during a movie shoot before the alleged assault.

Feldsher, who worked on the movie The Four Feathers starring Heath Ledger, said he thought she meant she ‘fooled around’ with the fallen movie mogul.

Under cross-examination it was revealed he sent frequent text messages to Weinstein, including one where he called Sciorra ‘an a**hole’ and said ‘I think she’s full of s**t’.

Feldsher told Weinstein in another text that the women making allegations as part of #MeToo were a ‘dogpile of actresses who are suddenly brave in recalling repressed memories.’

The defense will present a series of witnesses over the next three days.

Thursday morning the prosecution wrapped up their case with Weinstein accuser Lauren Marie Young, 30, finishing her disturbing testimony. She claimed Weinstein masturbated in front of her in a Beverly Hills hotel bathroom in February 2013 and said his semen ‘didn’t look normal.’

Earlier in the New York trial Sciorra cried as she told jurors how Weinstein allegedly raped her and her friend Rosie Perez confirmed that Sciorra told her about the alleged rape around that time, but initially withheld the name of her assailant.

Feldsher said that he got to know Sciorra on the set of The Night We Never Met when he was working for talent agency ICM and representing another actress.

Feldsher testified Thursday that he and Sciorra were very close in the early 1990s. They took vacations in Paris, California and had an ‘intensive friendship’ until the early 2000s when they drifted apart and have not spoken in seven years.

Feldsher said he knew Weinstein for ‘the better part of 30 years’.

Feldsher said that he recalled a long walk they took some time in the early 1990s – he could not remember exactly when – in which she confided in him.

He said: ‘I remember her say to me she’d done this crazy thing with Harvey.’

Asked about the tone of the conversation he said there was ‘no component which I found shocking or alarming.’

Weinstein’s lawyer Donna Rotunno asked: ‘What was your understanding of what this crazy thing was?’

‘As I understand it all these years later, there was nothing that she told me that was shocking or alarming, there was nothing stressful. My understanding was that she fooled around with him,’ Feldsher said.

Rotunno asked: ‘Did Annabella Sciorra say anything about Harvey Weinstein ever forcing her to do anything?’ Feldsher replied: ‘No.’

Rotunno asked if Sciorra ever talked about having a ‘negative experience’ with Weinstein, and he said she did not.

Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Joan Illuzi asked about the time Sciorra told her about the ‘crazy thing’, but Feldsher couldn’t remember anything else.

If it had been ‘something provocative or something that had frightened her’ he would have asked follow up questions but he didn’t.

He said: ‘If it was something of that nature I can’t imagine I wouldn’t have pursued it with her or Harvey.’

He noted that Sciorra drank during that time and took prescription medication, which he believed to be Xanax or a sedative. He said Sciorra was ‘stressed’ in the early 1990s as she was working back to back films.

Illuzi then hammered Feldsher over frequent messages he sent to Weinstein sent over the past two years, where he at times insults Sciorra.

Feldsher was hired by Weinstein in 2016 to work on one of his films called The Outsider for which he was paid $15,000 a week. They ended up getting into a dispute over payment over that film.

Under intense questioning from Illuzi, Feldsher initially denied he was in regular contact with Weinstein after he had calmed down over not being paid.

But when she produced phone records showing multiple phone calls a day during the summer of 2018 – after he was exposed as an alleged sexual predator – he conceded he had been in ‘constant contact’.

‘This is somebody I knew was in trouble and I was speaking to him partially because nobody else was. I felt badly that he was completely abandoned I felt it was very difficult to be a recipient of due process,’ Feldsher said.

‘You were his friend and confidante?’ Illuzi asked.

Feldsher said: ‘I don’t know what you mean by confidant. I don’t think of myself as a confidant. I was friendly to him. I’m not trying to distance myself from him…it’s not like we go hang out together.’

When asked how many times he saw Weinstein this year he said, ‘Multiple…once a month’ and admitted he had talked to Weinstein about the case.

Illuzi read out another text sent to Weinstein Feldsher who said: ‘If a lot of these girls had been my daughter I’d have wanted to beat the shit out of you.’

Feldsher elaborated: ‘My daughter is 13 so the thought of anyone behaving in that context I find abhorrent at this point. I was trying to put into context, I was trying to be a friend and to say I know the extremes of your personality, your appetite but I didn’t believe he was capable of the things he’d been charged.’

Feldsher looked even more uncomfortable and protested: ‘I had no idea that my text messages would end up in a courtroom.’

In other messages to Weinstein Feldsher slammed Annabella Sciorra.

He once messaged the producer: ‘I think she’s (Sciorra) full of s**t.’ Another said: ‘I know you guys had an awkward whatever the f**k night 20 years ago.’

‘The rape version got her an agent at CAA so there’s that,’ he said in another message.

In yet another Feldsher told Weinstein: ‘Until some kind of confession or you’re proven legally guilty I will continue to be the controversial cum inappropriate person who defends you.’

Feldsher tried to crack a joke saying he was using the latin cum, meaning and, and wasn’t referring to semen but it fell flat.

Feldsher seemed to belittle Weinstein’s sting of accusers, calling the women making allegations as part of #MeToo a ‘dogpile of actresses who are suddenly brave in recalling repressed memories’.

It was revealed around the time he made this comment, Feldsher had asked Sciorra for her number and Weinstein asked him for that number afterwards.

In another message Weinstein said ‘I love you’ to Feldsher – it was the only response of his read out in court.

Illzui said: ‘At some point you say Annabella is an a**hole?’ and Feldsher said yes.

Illuzi said: ‘But here in court you said you still care about her?’ and Feldsher said yes.

Illuzi asked: ‘So is it correct to say you were saying things you thought Harvey Weinstein wanted to hear?’ Feldsher said yes.

Illzui went on: ‘And that’s what you’re doing today aren’t you sir, saying things in this courtroom you think Harvey Weinstein wants to hear?’

Feldsher said: ‘Categorically, no.’

While Weinstein does not face charges related to Sciorra’s allegations, she was bought in by prosecutors to establish a pattern of Weinstein’s sexual assault and predatory behavior.

The prosecution at the film producer’s rape trial rested their case after accuser Lauren Young returned to the witness stand for about an hour on Thursday morning.

Young said Weinstein’s semen looked ‘not normal’ when he ejaculated on a towel after he relieved himself in front of her in the hotel bathroom.

Lauren Young said ‘I have never seen anything like that’ when asked to describe his semen.

But she did not see Weinstein inject himself with an erection-inducing drug, which key witness Jessica Mann accused the producer of doing.

The defense in the trial will now call on their own witnesses and their case will last three days.

In total six accusers testified against the disgraced movie mogul accusing him of raping or assaulting them. Jurors heard over two weeks of testimony from Weinstein’s accusers.

Young was the last of six women to testify graphic accounts of how Weinstein allegedly assaulted them.

On Wednesday Young claimed Weinstein allegedly masturbated in front of her and groped her breast in a Beverly Hills hotel room on February 19, 2013. She claims she was lured to the meeting by Mexican model Claudia Salinas who allegedly shut the door and trapped her in the bathroom with the producer.

Assistant District Attorney Meghan Hast asked Young to describe what it looked like when Weinstein ejaculated.

She said: ‘It didn’t look normal. It was, like, clumpy.’

Hast asked if Young looked in the trash – apparently to see if a needle was there. Young said: ‘No.’

Hast read out a previous statement that Young told prosecutors in which she said of the semen: ‘I have never seen anything like that. (It was a) pile.’

Weinstein’s defense lawyer Damon Cheronis asked: ‘Did you see Mr. Weinstein inject anything in his penis?’ Young said no.

Cheronis grilled Young over inconsistencies in her testimony on the witness stand with what she told prosecutors in interviews in 2018, just as he did yesterday.

He pointed out that she initially told investigators the alleged assault took place in a different hotel and only realized it was the Montage Beverly Hills when she went there with investigators.

Cheronis challenged Young on her recollection that Weinstein did not have any testicles.

He said that in her interviews with the Los Angeles District Attorney she said she said there was a scrotum under his penis and his hand and visible testicles. She had told detectives that she could ‘make them out’.

He said: ‘When you said that to the detectives they kept asking you questions until you said maybe he didn’t have any balls?’ Young said: ‘No. I didn’t think the scrotum was full.’

Cheronis brought up statements that Young said to prosecutors in which she said that Claudia Salinas, the Mexican model who walked with her and Weinstein to the bathroom and allegedly shut the door behind her.

Cheronis said that Young told prosecutors that Salinas was ‘standing by the bed with a sad look on her face.’

Young said: ‘She was standing there, the door was open, he (Weinstein) opened it.’

Young said that Weinstein was ‘somewhere in the room, I just jetted’.

Cheronis cast doubt on Young’s testimony by pointing out that Young initially told the Los Angeles District Attorney that she ‘blacked out’ for a portion of the alleged assault.

Young said: ‘I stated it was a blacking out of my memory. I blocked out some memories because it was such a traumatic experience.’

‘So when you told (prosecutors in May 2019) you used all your strength to try and open the door, that was just wrong?’ she was asked.

‘Yes,’ she replied, adding she ‘recollected all my memories and retraced all my steps.’

After Young was done being questioned, Weinstein’s lawyers asked for the charges to be thrown out because the prosecution had not proved its case.

Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Joan Illuzi went through a summary of the allegations for which Weinstein is charged.

She said that ‘the people have more than proved this case beyond reasonable doubt’.

Illuzi said: ‘In all the instances rape in the first degree is made out, and criminal sexual act. Additionally rape in the third degree is made out.’

‘Because of the forcible rape and forced sexual assault on Miss Sciorra the people have proved that the defendant committed predatory sexual assault,’ she added.

In the end, Judge James Burke denied the motion to dismiss the charges.

Earlier on Thursday Young’s friend Ryan Beatty testified how Young came home after meeting Weinstein at the Montage Hotel ‘extremely upset’.

He said: ‘She just started crying, not really any words were coming out (of her mouth). It’s probably the worst I have ever seen her.’

Tarale Wulff, another accuser who testified last week, was briefly recalled by Weinstein’s lawyers and asked about another meeting she had with him.

Wulff agreed that she did speak to her friend about it as she was trying to put together her timeline of the case. But she couldn’t remember when or where it happened.

Weinstein’s lawyers similarly grilled Young about inconsistencies in her testimony yesterday.

In her testimony she said Weinstein grazed her vagina during the alleged assault. But she told police in 2018, ‘I don’t think he touched me down there.’

‘Is that something you just added today?’ Cheronis asked Wednesday. ‘No,’ Young replied.

‘Pretty important fact, wouldn’t you say?’ he shot back. ‘I’m not a lawyer,’ Young quipped.

‘No, but you’re a witness and you’re supposed to tell the truth,’ Cheronis said.

The criminal charges that the embattled film producer faces in his New York City trial are based on two allegations: that he raped accuser Jessica Mann in March 2013 at a New York hotel room and that he forced oral sex on former production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006 at his New York City apartment.

In total he faces five felony charges including rape and predatory sexual assault in New York. If convicted the 67-year-old could spend life behind bars.

Additional women, including Young, have been allowed to testify as prosecutors attempt to portray a pattern of Weinstein’s predatory behavior and establish a method to his attacks where he invited women to his hotel room to discuss business and ended up demanding sexual favors.

Next in the trial defense lawyers will call their own witnesses.

One of those witnesses includes a psychologist who specializes in human memory. The defense is looking to raise doubts about the women’s recollections of encounters that in some cases are more than a decade or two old.

On Wednesday she recounted how Weinstein allegedly steered her into the bathroom in his hotel suite at the Montage Beverly Hills hotel and how he disrobed and started to masturbate in front of her and take off her dress.

She described in explicit detail had a ‘disgusting’-looking penis that appeared to be ‘cut and sewn back on’ and appeared to have no testicles at his rape trial today.

She detailed the film honcho’s naked body saying: ‘His body was hairy, it had moles on his rolls, a disgusting looking penis.’

‘It had looked like it had been cut and sewn back on, not a normal looking scar from circumcision. Something didn’t look normal and I remember noticing that and I didn’t notice balls in the sack. I just saw a penis,’ she added.

Young teared up as she alleged Weinstein’s friend, Mexican model Claudia Salinas, closed the door of the hotel bathroom to trap her inside with the producer, making it impossible for her to escape.

In a dramatic moment Wednesday the court was shown the lace dress Young claimed she wore the night of that alleged assault. The dress may be sent for DNA testing for evidence in the case against Weinstein in Los Angeles, where the incident took place.

Young’s allegations are partly the basis of criminal charges filed by the Los Angeles County District Attorney on January 6, just as Weinstein’s New York trial was getting underway.

On Tuesday jurors were given naked photos of Weinstein to corroborate key witness Jessica Mann’s description of his body as well as that of Young. Mann claimed he appeared to be deformed, had no testicles, had severe scarring, and appeared to be intersex.