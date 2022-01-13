Prosecutor Marilyn Mosby works in Baltimore.

A federal grand jury has indicted MARILYN Mosby, the City of Baltimore’s State’s Attorney.

Perjury in connection with the Covid-19 financial hardship withdrawal and a false statement on a loan application are among the charges.

Mosby was born on January 22, 1980, in Boston, Massachusetts, and was raised there by her grandparents.

Mosby is a mother of two daughters, according to NBC News, and met her future husband while studying political science at Tuskegee University in Alabama, which is historically black.

She was the first in her family to go to college, was raised by a single mother, and comes from a family of law enforcement officers.

According to NBC News, her desire to practice law was sparked by the murder of her 17-year-old cousin outside her house by another 17-year-old.

When her cousin’s assailant mistook him for a drug dealer, he was killed.

Mosby announced her intention to run for Baltimore State’s Attorney in 2013.

She defeated incumbent Gregg L Bernstein in the Democratic primary, winning with 55 percent of the vote, and she faced no opposition in the general election.

At the time of her election, Mosby was the youngest prosecutor in a major US city.

Mosby took office on January 8, 2015.

Mosby announced a reorganization of her office shortly after taking office, based on suggestions from prosecutors’ offices in New York, Los Angeles, and Atlanta.

On Thursday, a federal grand jury indicted Mosby on federal charges of lying and filing false mortgage applications in connection with the purchase of two vacation homes in Florida.

According to the four-count indictment, Mosby submitted “457(b) Coronavirus-Related Distribution Requests” on May 26, 2020, and December 29, 2020, for one-time withdrawals of $40,000 and $50,000 from the city of Baltimore’s Deferred Compensation Plans.

Mosby allegedly falsely certified that she met at least one of the CARES Act’s distribution requirements, according to the indictment.

According to the indictment, she claimed that she suffered financial hardship as a result of “being quarantined, furloughed, or laid off” or “having reduced work hours” or “being unable to work due to a lack of child care” or “the closing or reduction of hours of a business I own or operate.”

Mosby faces a five-year federal prison sentence for each of the two perjury charges.

If she is convicted, she could face a maximum sentence of 30 years in federal prison for each of the two counts of making false mortgage applications.

