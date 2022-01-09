Prosecutors claim that on the day of his death,’murdered’ Damari Perry was forced to sit in a cold shower as punishment by his family.

Prosecutors claim that on the day of his death,’murdered’ Damari Perry was forced to sit in a cold shower by his family as punishment.

According to prosecutors, DAMARI Perry was allegedly forced to sit in a cold shower as a punishment by his family on the day of his death.

It wasn’t until January 5 that the six-year-old’s disappearance was reported.

Prosecutors claimed that the boy’s punishment was aided by a sibling.

Damari’s family had to wait six days to report the boy missing.

According to reports, the boy’s body was discovered near an abandoned house in Gary, Indiana, by the FBI and the North Chicago Police Department late Friday evening.

According to the Lake County, Illinois State’s Attorney’s Office, Jannie M Perry, the boy’s mother, was charged with first-degree murder, concealment of a homicidal death, and obstructing justice on January 8.

On Saturday, Damari’s 20-year-old brother, Jeremiah R Perry, was charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm to a child under the age of 12, concealing a homicidal death, and obstructing justice.

In Lake County’s Juvenile Court, another sibling, who is under the age of 18, is facing charges.

At this time, the investigation is still underway.