Prosecutors go after Stephen Lawrence murder suspect’s multi-million pound drugs fortune

PROSECUTORS are fighting to claw back a drugs fortune from a Stephen Lawrence murder suspect.

Jamie Acourt, 44, is believed to have stashed millions before he was jailed for nine years for plotting to traffic £4million of cannabis in 2018.

The Crown Prosecution Service confirmed yesterday it will seek an undisclosed sum under a Proceeds of Crime application.

A full hearing will take place at Kingston crown court in November.

Acourt was one of five suspects named over the 1993 racist killing of Stephen, 18, in Eltham, South London.

He spent more than two years on the run in Spain until 2018. He was jailed last December after pleading guilty to the cannabis plot.

Brother Neil Acourt, also a Stephen murder suspect, has been jailed for drug dealing.

Their pals Gary Dobson and David Norris were convicted of the murder in 2012 and given life terms.

Another, Luke Knight, is still living near Eltham.

On Tuesday The Met said it had no further lines of inquiry over Stephen’s killing.

