Prosecutors have dropped the case against Frank Lampard, who was caught texting while driving.

Prosecutors have dropped the case against Frank Lampard for talking on his phone while driving.

According to the Crown Prosecution Service, there was “insufficient evidence to provide a realistic prospect of conviction” in this case.

Prosecutors dropped charges of using a phone while driving, saving former Chelsea and England midfielder Frank Lampard from a trial.

Cyclist Mike van Erp captured the 43-year-old former Chelsea manager behind the wheel of his car in traffic in South Kensington on April 27, last year.

In the video captured by Mr Van Erp’s helmet-mounted GoPro camera, he appeared to be holding a cup of coffee and clutching his phone.

The former footballer denied using his phone while driving and had hired ‘Mr Loophole,’ a lawyer, to represent him in court.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) announced on Monday that the case would be dropped ahead of a scheduled trial due to a lack of evidence.

“We concluded, in accordance with our legal test, there was insufficient evidence to provide a realistic prospect of conviction after examining a file of evidence submitted by the Metropolitan Police Service,” a CPS spokesman said.

Mr Van Erp, a self-described cycling activist, regularly sends police footage of London motorists he claims are breaking the law and posts clips online.

His footage was previously used in a 2020 case against Guy Ritchie, who was given a six-month driving ban after being caught texting while driving.

Boxer Chris Eubank was also given three penalty points for running a red light in 2021 as a result of the cyclist’s testimony.

“I think he’s gotten off scot-free as the case was discontinued,” he told Road.cc of Lampard’s CPS decision.

According to a couple of coppers, the justice system is “broken,” and they’re “binning cases left and right to reduce the massive backlog.”

Frank Lampard spared trial for using phone while driving as prosecutors drop case