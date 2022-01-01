Prosecutors may question four more key Jeffrey Epstein aides in the wake of Ghislaine Maxwell’s conviction.

Following the conviction of Ghislaine Maxwell, prosecutors may question four more key Jeffrey Epstein aides.

Prosecutors turned their attention to other people involved in Epstein’s sickening sex trafficking ring, starting with Maxwell, after he took his own life in jail in 2019.

Female employees, schedulers, and assistants are said to have assisted Epstein and the 60-year-old British socialite in bringing in a slew of new girls for the paedophile over the years.

When Epstein pleaded guilty to solicitation in exchange for a lenient sentence, Sarah Kellen, Adriana Ross, Nadia Marcinkova, and Lesley Groff were described as “potential co-conspirators” in a 2007 non-prosecution agreement.

They’ve been accused of being his “recruiters, groomers, sexual partners, and friends,” according to the allegations.

They were allegedly part of a well-organized network of underlings who were paid well and gotten a lot of perks.

They have previously been granted immunity from prosecution because of their ties to Epstein, but their future may be in jeopardy.

Maxwell’s conviction has raised questions about whether she will “spill the beans on the other abusers,” according to Brad Edwards, a lawyer for dozens of Epstein victims.

“Let’s be clear, Ghislaine Maxwell is the top of the pyramid,” he told the Daily Mail.

Others should be held accountable as well, but none are as dangerous or as evil as she is.

“I decided not to stop until justice was served for all of the victims when I first heard about Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell 13 tears ago.”

“However, it’s not over yet.

“Everyone else who played a part is well-known.”

Epstein and Maxwell’s personal assistant was said to be Sarah Kellen, now 42.

For allegedly recruiting and booking girls for “massages,” she was dubbed “Epstein’s lieutenant.”

Lawyers accused Kellen of “bringing girls to Epstein’s mansion to be abused” in legal documents filed years ago.

She is said to have sorted Maxwell and Epstein’s contact information, relayed messages, and made travel arrangements for them.

Carolyn, one of the victims who testified at Maxwell’s trial, said it was Maxwell who first called her to schedule Epstein’s massages, which she began when she was 14 years old.

But it was Kellen who called her after a year or two.

“It was Ghislaine and Ms Kellen who showed me how to please Jeffrey,” Sarah Ransome, another victim, told The New York Times.

Kellen is now married to a race car driver, Sarah Kensington, and works as an interior designer.

She has vehemently denied the allegations, claiming she was a victim of Epstein.

“I’ve been made out to be such a monster, but that’s not true,” she said last year.

I was raped and abused as a child…

