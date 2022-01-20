Prosecutors say a Central Pennsylvania football coach texted a teen girl saying he was “drunk and horny.”

Prosecutors say a Central Pennsylvania football coach sent a teen girl a message saying he was “drunk and horny.”
Prosecutors say a Lancaster County football coach sent a Snapchat message to a 16-year-old girl last fall, saying he was “drunk and horny” and wanted a photo of her.
According to a Thursday news release from the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, Thomas J Walker, 25, has since been charged with corruption of minors and harassment.
Prosecutors say Walker lives in Marietta and coaches football at Hempfield High School.
Around 10:30 p.m., Walker texted the teen.
Prosecutors say he approached her on July 7, 2021, and inquired about her appearance and well-being.
He is also said to have inquired as to why she did not send him a photo of herself.
According to prosecutors, the 16-year-old made a complaint to her parents the next day.
Walker later admitted to sending the messages, but claimed it was by accident, according to prosecutors.
