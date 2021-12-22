Prosecutors say a sex offender tried to commit suicide the day after assaulting and killing a neighbor.

The day after assaulting and killing a neighbor, a sex offender attempted suicide, according to prosecutors.

Lancaster County prosecutors said in court documents charging him with her homicide that a registered sex offender was staking out his neighbor’s house in the days before he broke in, sexually assaulted, and strangled her.

Robert Boddy, a lifelong sex offender, was charged on Wednesday with homicide, strangulation, and aggravated indecent assault in connection with the September incident.

Nora Sanchez, 65, was found dead in the New Holland home-turned-apartment building where both the victim and the suspect lived.

While checking on Sanchez’s adult daughter, Sanchez’s property manager discovered her body.

Her daughter was out of state on vacation and had not heard from Sanchez in over a day, which was unusual for her.

Sanchez’s body was found surrounded by groceries, some of which were perishable and had been timestamped on Aug.

Around 1 p.m. on the 31st.

Sanchez had multiple injuries consistent with sexual assault, according to New Holland police.

According to a tip, Boddy “changed” after the homicide, according to New Holland police.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, he and his wife, Santa Boddy, began barricading the door to their apartment at 361 E Main St. after Sanchez’s death “because they thought the police would come for them.”

According to the affidavit, Santa Boddy admitted to being unable to account for her husband’s whereabouts for hours at a time while napping in their apartment.

She also claimed that the day after Sanchez’s death, Robert Boddy tried to kill himself by swallowing a handful of pills.

Boddy reportedly hid his right arm when police came to visit him in the hospital after he attempted suicide.

According to court documents, this prevented investigators from determining whether he had any cuts or scratches from the assault and homicide.

According to the affidavit, Santa and Robert Boddy discussed Sanchez’s daughter being out of town because her car was missing before she died.

Boddy admitted to knocking on Sanchez’s door a few days before her death after being shown surveillance footage showing him outside her home.

“When Robert Boddy knocked on the front door to speak with Nora Sanchez, he was able to ensure that she was home alone,” according to the affidavit.

