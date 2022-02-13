Prosecutors say a trio of people have pleaded guilty to a murder in the Poconos that was allegedly sparked by stolen alcohol.

Prosecutors say a trio of people have pleaded guilty to a murder in the Poconos that was sparked by stolen alcohol.

Prosecutors announced Monday that three suspects in a robbery in the Pocono Mountains that resulted in the shooting death of a 20-year-old have pleaded guilty.

According to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, the pleas came as the homicide trial for Matthew Santana, of Tobyhanna, Pennsylvania, was set to begin at the Monroe County Courthouse on July 21, 2019.

Santana and two friends were smoking marijuana, sharing a bottle of Hennessy cognac, and listening to music at an outdoor pavilion in the Pocono Country Place development in Monroe’s Coolbaugh Township on Sunday evening, according to a news release from the prosecutor’s office.

The men identified as Dahvaun “Snupe” Ewin, Shyheem “Shy” Mitchell, Nasiem “Nas” Mayo, and Malik Pruitt were “abruptly confronted by several other young men,” according to the press release.

According to the prosecutor’s office, investigators discovered evidence linking the four to the Bloods street gang and accused Santana and friends Angel Rodriguez and Jonathan Nazario of bullying a 15-year-old acquaintance earlier in the night.

Mayo grabbed the nearly empty bottle of Hennessy before leaving with Ewin, Mitchell, and Pruitt, authorities said.

The three remained at the park for another ten minutes, according to the release from the district attorney’s office.

“They became enraged and felt belittled.

The detectives would hear Angel and Jonathan say that the defendants had ‘punked’ them.

They were hoping to keep their dignity.

“Matthew was equally agitated.”

Authorities say Santana, Rodriguez, and Nazario met up with a fourth friend who knew where the assailants would be before dropping him off and driving to the gang’s “trap house” on Winter Drive, which is within walking distance of the pavilion.

Prosecutors said Ewin, Mitchell, and Mayo were in the house smoking marijuana, playing video games, and texting on their phones. “They became alarmed the first time they saw Matt’s car drive by,” they said.

They turned off the lights in the house, and Ewin crouched behind a tree in the front yard, armed with two guns, as the car arrived, according to investigators.

“They parked directly in front of the house, completely oblivious to the fact that Ewin was only a few feet away…

