Prosecutors say the case against Madeleine McCann’s prime suspect is not yet ready to ‘crumble over his alibi.’

PROSECUTORS have shot down claims that the case against Madeleine McCann suspect Christian B is about to fall apart because British investigators discovered he has an alibi.

The sex predator, 44, was “30 minutes away” from the resort in Praia da Luz, Portugal, when Madeleine vanished, according to a team led by an ex-detective.

Madeleine McCann: Investigating the Prime Suspect, a Channel 5 documentary, will air this spring with details on the investigation.

It is expected to demolish the case against Christian B, who is currently imprisoned in Germany on charges of murdering her.

According to phone records, he was near the scene the night she vanished when she was three years old in 2007.

However, according to a new investigation led by former Surrey Police detective Mark Williams-Thomas, B’s alibi “stacks up.”

The claims, however, have been dismissed by German authorities.

“If I had an alibi and was accused of this, I would say it,” prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters told the Daily Mirror. “But I have heard no such claims from [Christian B] or his lawyer.”

The TV crew, who spent months in both Portugal and Germany, discovered new witnesses in both countries who cast doubt on his guilt.

“They have concluded that B could not have kidnapped Madeleine,” a source said.

He was 30 minutes away and not on the phone the night she went missing in Praia da Luz.”

Last year, a paedophile’s friend offered him an alibi.

However, she later admitted to a German newspaper that she couldn’t remember if she was with him the night Madeleine vanished.

Prosecutors in Germany hope to charge Christian B, 45, with raping a 20-year-old Irish waitress in the Algarve region of Portugal in 2004.

In 2005, he raped a pensioner in Praia da Luz and was sentenced to prison.

He has, however, denied any involvement in Madeleine’s disappearance and has refused to speak to police.