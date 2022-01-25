Prosecutors say the lawyer who took (dollar)300,000 from porn star Stormy Daniels was ‘desperate for money.’

The lawyer who took (dollar)300,000 from porn star Stormy Daniels was ‘desperate for money,’ according to prosecutors.

New York Daily News (TNS) reporter Molly Crane-Newman contributed to this article.

NEW YORK — Federal prosecutors told a Manhattan jury Monday that disgraced attorney Michael Avenatti was so short on cash in 2018 that he stole from the client who put him on the map: porn star Stormy Daniels.

During opening arguments, Assistant US Attorney Andrew Rohrbach stated, “This is a case about a lawyer who stole from his client.”

“You will discover that the defendant was in a financial bind.”

While representing Daniels in lawsuits against former President Donald Trump, the California lawyer is accused of stealing (dollar)300,000 from her book advance.

The money was allegedly used to pay off Avenatti’s Ferrari, as well as expenses related to his debt-ridden law firm and coffee business.

He has entered a plea of not guilty.

“Full Disclosure,” Daniels’ candid memoir, detailed her alleged affair with Trump.

Avenatti stole the second and third of four advance payments to Daniels, according to Rohrbach, by forging a letter to her literary agent directing the funds to a bank account he controlled.

Rohrbach stated, “He was supposed to be her advocate.”

Daniels’ former literary agent, Lucas Janklow, was the first witness to take the stand, testifying that Avenatti was always the go-between for communications with the porn star.

In 2018, dozens of text messages between the two men revealed that they mocked Daniels’ real name, Stephanie Clifford, as she worked on the book.

“Stormy Daniels is completely insane.”

She makes her living as a pornographer.

He testified that Avenatti told Janklow, “She doesn’t understand the real world.”

Avenatti’s lawyer, Federal Defender Andrew Dalack, said in his opening statement that the case was about a money dispute with a disgruntled client, not a federal crime.

Daniels’ frustration over (dollar)300,000 in legal fees after losing a lawsuit against Trump, he said, prompted the case.

"She made up a story about the book deal to get him back and avoid having to pay the judgment," Dalack said.

Daniels’ credibility was also called into question by the attorney, who cited her new job as a paranormal investigator on the television show “Spooky Babes.”

