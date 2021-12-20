Prosecutors slammed Ghislaine Maxwell in closing arguments for ‘praying on young children.’

Prosecutors slammed Ghislaine Maxwell in the closing arguments of her trial for ‘praying on young kids.’

Maxwell ‘groomed’ young children ‘for sexual abuse,’ prosecutors told the jury.

In the closing argument of her sex trafficking trial in New York, prosecutors described Ghislaine Maxwell as a “dangerous woman who prayed on young kids.”

Ms. Maxwell, 59, has denied charges that she acted as a madam for paedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, recruiting and grooming young girls for him to sexually abuse.

As she recapped allegations made during the trial, prosecutor Alison Moe told the jury that Maxwell “groomed” young children “for sexual abuse.”

She claimed there were eight compelling reasons to convict Maxwell on each of the six counts, and that they only needed to “believe one moment happened” to do so.

Ms Moe stated that one factor she needed to consider was the fact that Maxwell and Epstein had been in a “close” romantic relationship for over a decade.

Maxwell, she claimed, was Epstein’s “right hand,” luring typing girls “into a trap…to silence their alarm bells.”

“You know what they like when you’ve been with someone for 11 years,” she said.

“Jeffrey Epstein had a thing for underage girls.

He enjoyed touching underage girls.

“(Maxwell) was well aware of the situation.)

She was grooming the victims for sexual abuse by manipulating them.

It’s past time to hold her responsible.

“Maxwell and Epstein were committing horrifying crimes behind closed doors in that house,” she testified in court.

“(Maxwell) was deeply involved in every aspect of Epstein’s massages.)

She was in charge of all the details, right down to the lotions and oils.”

The four accusers’ testimonies, the timeline of the alleged abuse, allegations that Maxwell “ran the same playbook over and over again,” and the more than (dollar)30 million paid by Epstein to Maxwell over the course of their relationship were among her other points.

Maxwell was described by Ms Moe as a “sexual predator” who was motivated by money and a lavish lifestyle provided by Epstein.

