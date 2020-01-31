Prostitute warns of ‘sex robot takeover’ as historic bot brothel opens its doors

Roxanne Price, a licensed sex worker from Nevada, has hit out at the “Sex Doll Experience”, Las Vegas’ first doll brothel, calling it a “slap in the face” to prostitutes like her

A legal prostitute has warned of a ” sex robot takeover” after a brothel staffed entirely by dolls opened its door.

Roxanne Price, 25, a licensed sex worker from Pahrump, Nevada, spoke out after stumbling across the website of “Sex Doll Experience”, a new brothel recently opened in Las Vegas.

The brothel is the first of its kind to open in Sin City and started serving punters in November last year.

Roxanne currently works at Sheri’s Ranch, a legal brothel located on the outskirts of Vegas, where prostitution is permitted in the form of regulated bordellos.

She’s accused the authorities of double standards, as she has to travel to a neighbouring county to legally practice her trade, while sex doll brothels can operate freely within the city.

Prostitution is legal in all Nevada counties except Clark County, where Las Vegas is, and Washoe County, where Reno is located.

Roxanne told AVN: “I love my job as a Vegas-area legal prostitute. I wor hard to comply with all of the regulations in Nevada and I’m happy to travel to nearby rural areas in order to legally sell my sexual services.

“But this doll brothel is a slap in the face to me and the other hard-working sex workers that are trying to make our way in the world.”

Pahrump is about an hour’s drive from Vegas in neighbouring Nye County, where regulated brothels are allowed.

There are not believed to be any laws restricting or regulating sex doll brothels in Nevada.

But legal prostitutes, on the other hand, are often screened for sexually transmitted diseases to check their clients’ health.

Roxanne warned that doll brothels, if unchecked, could eventually lead to sex robot brothels popping up all over the city, as the technology continues to advance, leaving lawmakers unable to keep up.

“This sex doll brothel could be a stepping stone to a sex robot takeover of the Las Vegas area sex industry,” she said.

“While human prostitutes are mired in legal red tape, doll brothels don’t have to worry about complying with any restrictive legislation.

“It’s as if sex dolls and sex robots have more rights and freedom than actual sex workers.”

She’s said that the only way for human sex workers to fight back is to legalise prostitution in Las Vegas.

“An inanimate object should never have more freedom than a human being,” she said.

Roxanne, 25, originally from Texas, has been working as a prostitute since she was 19.

Sex robot technology has advanced massively in recent years.

Last month, Daily Star Online reported that sex robot “human duplicates” indistinguishable from humans are coming in the next few years.