Proteas relishing shot at Aussie champions

South Africa insist they’ve long waited for their shot at the world champion Australian women and they won’t let it slip in Thursday night’s Twenty20 semi-final.

The Proteas booked their World Cup date with Australia after Tuesday night’s clash with the West Indies was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to Sydney’s rain.

The two teams have not met in any format since the 2017 one-day World Cup, and have played only four T20s against each other in their history.

But the head-to-head does not make for pretty reading for South Africa ahead of the SCG clash.

The Aussies have never lost to the Proteas in women’s cricket, having won 17 of the 19 matches across all formats with one tie and one game washed out.

However with South Africa undefeated in the group stage of the World Cup and enjoying their best ever tournament, the Proteas believe the time is right to face Australia.

“We want to play the world champions, and we’ve wanted to play them for a while now,” allrounder Chloe Tryon said.

“To face them in a semi-final is probably the biggest game for us.

“We have to make sure we analyse every single player, we go there and put up a good fight.

“The girls have played really good cricket. I thought we had a good chance before we started here and just the way the girls have put up their hand is really good.”

Tryon refused to buy in on Tuesday night to whether Ellyse Perry’s absence due to a hamstring tear would leave Australia weakened, noting the hosts’ other match winners.

South Africa also have their own fitness concerns.

Sydney Sixers allrounder Marizanne Kapp missed a match last week through a virus, and would not have faced the West Indies had the rain stopped on Tuesday night.

Proteas officials are still hopeful she will be able to take her place on Thursday, labelling her down time as precautionary

“She wasn’t feeling well but she has been resting,” Tryon said.

“Hopefully she has enough time and a player like her won’t want to sit out at all. We want to make sure she looks after herself.

“The knowledge she brings to the group is really good. You don’t want her to sit out. Knowing her she will want to play on Thursday.”