Protest organizers accused of attempted power seizure in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, March 3 (Xinhua) — Law enforcement bodies in Kyrgyzstan have filed a case against the organizers of a protest in Bishkek, accusing them of an attempted violent seizure of power.

Hundreds of people occupied the captial’s Ala-Too square on Monday afternoon, calling for the release of Sadyr Zhaparov, ex-deputy of the Kyrgyz Parliament.

In the evening, almost six hours after the protest, some protesters headed to the White House, or the parliament building, and threw stones at the police cordon around the building, according to a statement by the State Committee for National Security on Tuesday.

The law enforcement officers used water cannons, tear gas and stun grenades to disperse the demonstrators. The riot injured 24 police officers.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, 166 people were detained, among which 162 were later released.

The security committee said that organizers and protesters, including former deputy of the Kyrgyz Parliament Kanybek Osmonaliev and Sadyr’s brother Sabyr Zhaparov have been detained and placed in a pre-trial detention facility on suspicion of an attempted violent seizure of power.

Sadyr Zhaparov was sentenced to 11 years and six months in prison in a maximum security colony by a district court in Bishkek.

He was found guilty of taking hostage Emilbek Kaptagaev, the governor of the Issyk-Kul Oblast region, during a protest on Oct. 7, 2013 in the town of Karakol.