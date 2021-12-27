During the Boxing Day hunt, protesters and hunters trade punches.

﻿The Boxing Day hunt devolves into a mass brawl, with protestors and hunters trading punches.

Punches were thrown as protestors and hunt saboteurs arrived before the annual Avon Vale Boxing Day Hunt in Lacock, which took place on December 27. Video clips circulating on Twitter show punches being thrown as protestors and hunt saboteurs arrived before the annual Avon Vale Boxing Day Hunt in Lacock, which took place on December 27.

Footage shows a brawl outside a pub, with people rushing back and forth while punches are thrown.

A woman can also be heard yelling “get him away” at a female cop, who responds with, “Stop shouting, how dare you speak to me like that?”

The Hunt Saboteurs Association (HSA) has accused hunters of “resorting to violence.” It’s unclear who was involved in the violence or what sparked it.

“Fox hunters’ backs are against the wall, and as the pressure mounts, they’re increasingly resorting to violence,” Lee Moon, a spokesperson for the HSA, said.

“With the mainstream media watching on, Boxing Day is the most prestigious day in the hunting calendar, and these violent thugs can’t behave themselves for a few hours.”

Wiltshire Police confirmed that officers were dispatched to the hunt after reports of tensions between the two groups surfaced.

“We were aware of a planned local hunt in Lacock today (Monday), and officers arrived at around 11 a.m. when concerns were raised about tensions between those involved in the hunt and protestors,” a Wiltshire Police spokesman said.

“Officers remained on the scene to manage the two groups, and they dispersed around 12.30 p.m.,” says the report.

“At this time, there have been no arrests made, but our investigations are ongoing.”

The Avon Vale Hunt said it was aware of an incident in Lacock but had no information about whether any of its supporters were involved.

“The hunt has been made aware of an incident that occurred shortly after the hounds left the meet in Lacock today,” a spokesperson for the hunt said.

“We are unaware of the circumstances, but we do not condone violence, even in the face of extreme provocation by anti-hunting protestors whose sole goal is to antagonize those who support a lawful activity.”

“We don’t know if any hunt supporters were present, but we’d like to express our gratitude to the many hundreds of people who peacefully attended today to show their support for our hounds.”

