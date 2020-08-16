Protesters Gather In Front Of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s Home Amid Voter Suppression Controversy

Protesters gathered Saturday in front of the condo of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy in Washington, D.C., to protest recent changes to the postal service under his leadership. The demonstration was fueled by DeJoy’s new cost-cutting measures that some believe is a ploy to interfere in this year’s election and delay mail-in ballots from being counted.

Demonstrators banged pots and pans outside of DeJoy’s residence in the Adams Morgan neighborhood in the nation’s capital. The protest was organized by direct action group Shut Down D.C.

“We’re in the middle of a historic pandemic and as many as 40% of Americans plan on casting their ballot by mail. If we can’t rely on those ballots getting to where they need to go, we’ve got a serious problem with democracy,” Patrick Young, an organizer with Shut Down D.C., told local station WUSA.

Twitter users are also organizing a protest for Sunday at 2 p.m. ET near DeJoy’s home in Greensboro, North Carolina.

DeJoy, an ally of President Trump and a major Republican Party donor, began his tenure as postmaster general in June. The postal service has warned 46 states that it may not be able to deliver mail-in ballots on time to be counted.

DeJoy is expected to answer questions about operational changes at the post office on Sept. 17 in front of the House Oversight Committee.