Protests are being held in Japan over the relocation of a US military base.

Locals in southern Okinawa province are urging authorities to put a stop to the ocean landfilling for a US airbase.

ISTANBUL (Turkey)

On Tuesday, protests were held in Japan against a landfilling project aimed at relocating a US military base to a southern province.

Protesters used boats and canoes to voice their opposition to the US Air Force’s planned relocation of an airbase on the island of Okinawa.

Following nationwide outrage over the 1995 gang rape of a 12-year-old schoolgirl in Okinawa by three US servicemen, Japan and the US agreed to return the land occupied by the US air force in the Futenma district, according to Kyodo News.

The US Marine Corps Air Station will be relocated to the Henoko district of the same province, according to the agreement signed between the two countries.

Several US bases are located in Okinawa province.

Three years ago, the landfilling process began.

Locals claim that US military activities have resulted in noise, crime, and accidents.

Demonstrators rowed the waters in at least 30 canoes into the construction site, holding placards that read “Stop landfilling operation” and “Protect our beautiful sea,” urging authorities to stop the work.

The Japanese Coast Guard had to rush to “block them and cause a brief scuffle,” according to the report.

The protesters, on the other hand, continued to shout “Stop illegal construction” and “Don’t kill the coral.”

Despite regional opposition, Japan’s central government planned to build V-shaped runways after reclaiming the land.

The administration of Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki has won a few legal battles with the federal government over the base’s relocation.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s chief cabinet secretary, Hirokazu Matsuno, insisted on Monday that the Futenma base’s “relocation to Henoko is the only solution.”

The US airbase is expected to be fully operational in 12 years if construction goes according to plan.