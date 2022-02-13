Protests in Canada echo a common COVID refrain: ‘We stand for freedom.’

‘We stand for freedom,’ says a common COVID refrain at protests in Canada.

WINDSOR, ONTARIO — When asked about their motivation, Canadians who have occupied downtown Ottawa, disrupted travel and trade with the United States, and inspired copycat protests from New Zealand to the Netherlands all agree on one thing: the government should not make health-care decisions.

Karen Driedger, 40, who homeschools her children and attends protests in Ottawa and Windsor, said, “We stand for freedom.”

“We believe that what people inject into their bodies should be their personal choice.”

Two years after the COVID-19 virus prompted curfews and closures, mask mandates, and debates over vaccine requirements, the refrain isn’t new to a pandemic-weary world.

Even so, the protests’ timing has raised some eyebrows, as they began just as many of the toughest pandemic-era restrictions were being lifted across Canada, the United States, and Europe; experts say antipathy toward Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is a significant underlying force.

Publicity and support from far-right and anti-vaccine groups have aided the in-your-face protests that have fueled frustrations across the country and around the world.

Protesters have received support from influential Americans such as former US President Donald Trump and billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk.

The majority of Canadians have backed the pandemic restrictions, which health officials say are necessary to protect the public from a virus that has killed at least 5.8 million people worldwide.

The vast majority of Canadians are vaccinated, and the COVID-19 death rate in Canada is one-third that of the US.

The protesters have been dubbed “fringe” by Trudeau, and authorities are bracing for violence because some have expressed hope that the rally will turn into a Canadian version of Trump supporters’ riot at the US Capitol last January.

The Canadian “freedom convoy,” which includes the ex-leader of Alberta’s far-right Maverick Party, was announced last month by a group founded by a QAnon conspiracy theory supporter and other organizers.

Protesters who spoke with The Associated Press this week defended their actions, claiming that they represent a larger group of disgruntled residents.

Don Stephens, a retired graphic designer, said he’s visited Ottawa twice to show his support for the protesters.

He sees them as representatives of a “silent majority” waiting to be heard.

