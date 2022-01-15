Protests in Israel’s Negev region have left many people injured.

As police break up protests in Israel’s Negev region, many people are injured.

Police used sound bombs, rubber bullets, and tear gas to disperse people protesting land confiscation, according to a human rights group.

JERUSALEM ISRAEL

According to an Arab human rights organization in Israel, several protesters were injured when Israeli police used excessive force to disperse a demonstration in the Negev region of southern Israel.

Hundreds of local Arabs protested in the Negev on Thursday against the Jewish National Fund’s land confiscation.

Adalah, Israel’s legal center for Arab minority rights, said in a statement that Israeli police disguised as Arabs arrested a large number of demonstrators.

According to the statement, police used sound bombs, rubber bullets, and tear gas to disperse the crowd, resulting in several injuries.

According to the report, Arabs in the Negev had obtained police permission to organize the protest ahead of time.

According to the statement, the police dispersed the demonstration on Thursday before it began.

The Israeli police, for their part, said in a statement that their forces attempted to control riots in the Shaqib al-Salam and Tel el-Saba’ neighborhoods.

The number of demonstrators detained by Israeli police was not revealed.

The number of Arab citizens in the Negev region is estimated to be 300,000, who live on 5% of their land, 95% of which they claim Israel has confiscated since 1948.