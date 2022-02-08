Protests in Kazakhstan were used by “a variety of forces,” according to the prosecutor general.

Protests in Kazakhstan have been used by ‘different forces,’ according to the prosecutor general.

Officials claim that the ultimate goal of provocateurs was to seize power through force and weapons.

Last month’s peaceful demonstrations in Kazakhstan, which later turned into massive protests, were “used by different forces,” according to an official.

Rizabek Ojarov, head of the Kazakhstan Chief Prosecutor’s Office Special Prosecutors Department, said the nationwide protests were used by “several extremist groups” for their own benefit at a news conference on an investigation into the events that occurred in the country at the beginning of January.

“Now we know for sure that different forces were behind the peaceful protests,” he said.

Ojarov said the actions of these forces were clear signs of political extremism, noting that his country was subjected to a coordinated hybrid attack.

He emphasized that the Office of the Chief Prosecutor is currently conducting extensive investigation into this case.

“At the moment, 18 members of organized crime and 35 members of banned extremist groups are being held in custody.”

He continued, “Among them is a member of a criminal-oriented group of a subversive religious movement.”

He went on to say that the provocateurs’ ultimate goal was to seize power through violence and weapons.

“An investigation into the former head of the National Security Committee and two of his deputies is ongoing on suspicion of treason and forcible power seizure.

“We’re looking into a version in which some security force administrators purposefully hampered the movements of special forces tasked with maintaining social order,” Ojarov said.

He emphasized that 467 people are still being held on charges of rioting, organizing and participating in terrorist attacks, and other similar offenses.

“We declare with responsibility that there are no random persons in pre-trial detention centers,” he said.

During the January protests, over 3,000 guns were stolen, including 1,545 military weapons and over 1,600 store weapons, according to Ojarov.

“The security forces only seized half of these weapons.”

“The rest is in the hands of unknown individuals,” he said.

2, Massive protests erupted in Kazakhstan over an increase in fuel prices in the city of Zhanaozen in the Mangystau region, which later devolved into clashes with police, with the most violent incidents occurring in Kazakhstan’s former capital and largest city, Almaty.

