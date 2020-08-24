Proud Boys vs. BLM & Antifa: VICIOUS Portland clashes with paintballs & street brawls caught on VIDEO

After months of violent Black Lives Matter protests in Portland, Oregon, hardline right-wing groups like the Proud Boys and other Donald Trump supporters showed up to support police, and things descended into chaos.

Proud Boys members gathered around the Justice Center in downtown Portland around noon on Saturday, some carrying rifles and others sporting shields that referenced conspiracy theories stemming from the controversial online group QAnon.

Trump supporters arrive at justice pic.twitter.com/7BAXsoZ4oW — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) August 22, 2020

Downtown Portland for protest clash. Patriot trump supporters are lined up with shields and armor, black lives matter protests are yelling and chanting back. Their black lives matter chants drowns out the streets. pic.twitter.com/7ovHxQPh7M — Griffin – Live from Portland (@GriffinMalone6) August 22, 2020

And a QAnon slogan on the shield of a right-winger looking for a fight in Portland. https://t.co/gwF1t1ffvZ — Robert Mackey (@RobertMackey) August 22, 2020

Other banners included statements in support of the president’s reelection campaign and against “Marxism.”

After additional comrades arrive, #antifa move in for a preemptive strike against the right-wingers. Another pepper spray and shield bashing fight occurs. #PortlandRiotspic.twitter.com/eXclfpdkmk — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 22, 2020

Antifa counter-protesters soon showed up and it did not take long for the two sides to move from screaming matches to physical violence in the street, with video showing paintballs, smoke canisters, and pepper spray being exchanged by the two sides.

Huge fight has just broken out between Proud boys and ANTIFA in front of Justice Center in Portland pic.twitter.com/zleU0lhOIp — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) August 22, 2020

ANTIFA brought silly string and water guns. Proud boys brought mace and pepper balls pic.twitter.com/Vmzwlo8Fsa — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) August 22, 2020

Fighting in the streets pic.twitter.com/8EnuhN5V4q — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) August 22, 2020

‘House of Cards’ creator and playwright Beau Willimon reported being on the side of the left-wing protesters and documented his experience through his Twitter account, which included getting hit with a paintball at one point. He reported the right-wing protesters were using bear spray and several people required medical attention from volunteers.

Mace used by the right-wing side as more scuffles break out. pic.twitter.com/ge6K60ok1D — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) August 22, 2020

Right wing protestors shooting paint balls into the BLM crowd. I just got hit in the leg. pic.twitter.com/R5b96w4yv5 — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) August 22, 2020

Conservative author Michelle Malkin praised the Proud Boys and “patriots” for “fighting back” against Antifa protesters.

Antifa mobs must be met w/FORCE. Thank you, Proud Boys & patriots, for fighting back on the streets. Eff you @tedcruz, #ConInc, @YAF & establishment Right who’ve smeared REAL culture warriors & those of us who’ve supported them. (At :28 you see OUR defenders push back the thugs.) https://t.co/PybpYNsedc — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) August 22, 2020

Black Lives Matter protests have been ongoing in the city of Portland, with police repeatedly having to declare gatherings riots as demonstrators have clashed with officers, vandalized law enforcement buildings, and begun to move their efforts into residential neighborhoods.

