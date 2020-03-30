Pruning roses in spring: You should avoid these mistakes

Allotment gardeners who want to regularly surprise their loved ones with fresh roses from now on must do something about it. Because the popular flowers with the spiky branches want to be tended and cared for, especially after the cold winter months, so that they can develop their full splendor in summer. And not just once, but in the best case several times. There are a few things to consider in order for the first flower to follow after flowering. Errors can have fatal consequences, especially when pruning roses. We explain what hobby gardeners most often do wrong when pruning roses in spring and how to do it right.

Common mistakes when cutting roses in spring

the rose scissors used are not sharp enough

the sticks are cut back too strongly or too weakly

the scissors are placed too close to the eye

Shoot is capped over an inward growing bud

single-flowering varieties are cut back

Tip 1 – Don’t save on tools

A good Stainless steel rose scissors costs around 50 euros in retail. Of course, cheaper models also do it. However, always make sure that the blades are sharp. Pushing the shoots back with a blunt pair of scissors could crush or tear them off. So you injure the plant – and that can affect the growth of the entire rose tree. In addition, rose shears must be cleaned regularly and thoroughly. This will prevent the rose from being infected by germs or fungal spores.

Tip 2 – stay away from single flowering plants

Older rose varieties in particular cannot be remounted. Their trick: they put on the flower buds last year and then unfold their full beauty only once – in early summer. The problem is that no new flowers form on the new shoots in the same year. So they do not bloom in summer if they are pruned as radically in spring as roses that bloom more often. Tip: Lightly light up such roses in spring so that the crown does not become too dense.

Tip 3 – Keep your distance from the eye

The eyes, i.e. the places where a rose can form side shoots, play an important role in the rose pruning. With a little imagination, a rose eye resembles a mouth with its tongue stuck out. And it is precisely these that should not be too close to the skin when cutting back in spring. If the shoot is cut too close to an eye or side shoot, it could dry out. What would remain – instead of a fragrant flower – an unsightly stub. Therefore, place the scissors about five millimeters above the uppermost eye and cut the shoots off at a slight angle. This means that no water can collect that provides a perfect breeding ground for pathogens.

Tip 4 – buds: outside, inside inside

Of course, beauty is always in the eye of the beholder. But hobby gardeners should also be a little vain. In order for passers-by to enjoy their rose bushes even more, you should try to give the stick a horizontal umbrella shape. This is only possible if you make sure that the shoots are trimmed only via buds that grow outwards or eyes that point outwards. Because the inside of the rose should be kept as light and airy as possible. If you cut the shoot over an “looking” eye, the new side shoot also grows inwards.

Tip 5 – Find the right measure for the cut back

The question that hobby gardeners probably ask most often when they stand in front of the rose bush with the rose shears: How hard can I prune? As a rule of thumb for all types, the larger and stronger the rose, the less you cut it back. As a result, the five most vigorous shoots in three or five eyes of the rather tender bedding and precious roses are cut in spring and the rest cut off. The following applies to shrub roses: cut back to a maximum of half the shoot length. Otherwise long and unstable shoots develop. Climbing roses are different. Last year’s shoots remain uncut here and are only slightly thinned out.

And one last tip: Even if your fingers tingle earlier. Be patient and wait until the roses are cut until no more (night) frosts are expected. A good indicator of the right time is the yellow bloom of the forsythia. And depending on the weather, walkers will enjoy it between mid / late March and early April.

Swell: “ndr.de”; “My beautiful garden”; “Garden care tips”

This article contains so-called affiliate links. There is more information here.