PS Plus February 2020 latest as fans discover excellent free addition for subs

Sony’s PlayStation Plus line-up for February is due to be announced fairly soon, but ahead of the games going live, we’ve seen a good new bonus for subscribers

PS Plus January 2020 may be live, offering players the likes of the Uncharted Nathan Drake Collection and Goat Simulator, but eager PlayStation 4 players already have their eyes on what ever games could come to the service next.

In January, PlayStation Plus owners can download the two free games listed above, and anyone that downloads them onto their console get to keep the titles as long as they have an active PS Plus subscription.

But that’s not the only bonus Sony appears to be offering via PlayStation Plus this month, as eagle-eyed Sony fans over at hotukdeals have clocked another perk.

It turns out that as long as you have an active PS Plus Subscription, Vue’s ‘Every Film Every Day’ 2D tickets deal with Meerkat Movie Days results in the cost of movie tickets being significantly reduced, even when you factor in booking fee and VAT.

This is thanks to the Vue Pass deals that you can access as part of a PlayStation Plus subscription. It seems like a pretty under-promoted perk of the subscription, but it’s there for you to see over at the PlayStation Plus website.

Depending on your region, you may see a bigger or smaller discount applied to your tickets. Somewhat expectedly, London prices are higher than average, whilst cities away from the capital enjoy less expensive deals.

This is the latest deal that’s been thrown in with your standard PS Plus subscription, and the service just keeps getting better.

Previously, we’ve seen a couple months of free Spotify included in the service, discounts on SKY TV and more besides – the Vue partnership is simply the latest in a set of rotating deals.

If you are new to the PS Plus service – perhaps you only acquired your PS4 console at Christmas – you’ll be please to note that not only does the service offer two free PlayStation 4 games every month to subscribers, but it also allows online play in games like Fortnite or Apex Legends, too.

f you are new to the whole PlayStation 4 ecosystem (welcome!) and you need a bit of assistance working out which games to pick up, why not check out our list of the best PlayStation 4 games.

Finally, the PS Plus January 2020 games are live, and if you need to figure out if they’re worth the bandwidth – and whether you should download them – we’ve put together a guide asking whether Uncharted Nathan Drake Collection and Goat Simulator are any good. Find it at the link.

And enjoy the cheap movies if you get chance to go see them.