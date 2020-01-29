PS Plus February Crash Bandicoot leak: PlayStation Spain hints at free PS4 game

PlayStation Spain may have outed the one of the games we can expect to see arrive on PS4 consoles in February – here’s what you need to know

UPDATE 1:

It looks like PlayStation Spain was teasing us with that Crash Bandicoot tease.

The actual games are In February, BioShock The Collection, The Sims 4, and Firewall Zero Hour – and anyone subscribed to the service can get to keep them as long as they have an active PS Plus membership.

We’ve figured out if these games are any good and got them all listed for your reading pleasure. So you can check if The BioShock Collection, The Sims 4 and Firewall Zero Hour are any good at the link.

The games will go live on Tuesday, 4th February 2020.

ORIGINAL STORY

It looks like the PlayStation Plus February line-up has been teased by an official Sony account.

PlayStation Spain has teased the PS Plus February 2020 games line-up, and the account has hinted that one of the incoming titles will be from a ‘well-known saga’.

The PlayStation Spain account revealed that the full announcement of the free games players will be able to download in February will arrive on our feeds later today: Wednesday at 4.30pm (UK time).

But the account may have given away more information about the announcement than it intended to with a little hint in its teaser post.

The PlayStation Spain Youtube account posted in the community section of its Youtube profile that one of the games is from a “well-known saga”, and followed that comment up with a Crash Bandicoot GIF. Hmm.

Now, that could be a little too obvious, but it’s not like we haven’t seen Sony unveil its incoming list of games too early before.

There have been multiple times we’ve seen the studio accidentally make listings for next month’s games available online, publish adverts too early, or schedule tweets for the wrong time.

An obvious tease, in contrast to these other foibles, seems almost vanilla in comparison.

But then, that word ‘saga’ could refer to a lot of things – the series that immediately jumps into our minds is Final Fantasy… maybe we’ll see Sony offer up one of the PS4 remasters for download?

There have been PS4 re-releases of Final Fantasy VI, VIII, IX, X and XII (and there’s the online game, Final Fantasy XIV on the platform, too).

Making the PS4 version of the original Final Fantasy VII free ahead of the launch of the full remake (Final Fantasy VII Remake) may also be a good shout for both Sony and publisher Square Enix.

Elsewhere, people are suggesting would could see any number of games released as part of a ‘saga’ come to the console as part of February’s PS4 deal – Metal Gear Solid, Dark Souls, Dragon Quest and more to boot.

If you are new to the whole PlayStation 4 ecosystem (welcome!) and you need a bit of assistance working out which games to pick up, why not check out our list of the best PlayStation 4 games.

Finally, the PS Plus January 2020 games are live, and if you need to figure out if they’re worth the bandwidth – and whether you should download them – we’ve put together a guide asking whether Uncharted Nathan Drake Collection and Goat Simulator are any good. Find it at the link.