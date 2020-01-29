PS4 free gift: Get Sony PlayStation’s bonus 2020 download now, before it expires

If you want a free Ghost of Tsushima dynamic theme, you’re going to have to get a wiggle on

Back at the start of January, we wrote about a great new theme that you could download totally for free– courtesy of Sony Computer Entertainment and the fine folks over at Sucker Punch Productions.

That’s right – to celebrate the release year of Ghost of Tsushima, the publisher and developer of the upcoming Samurai action game are allowing PlayStation 4 users to download a special theme for their console, totally for free.

If you’re more excited about the Sony exclusive than you are about, say, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Doom Eternal, Resident Evil 3, Cyberpunk 2077, The Last of Us Part 2 or Marvel’s Avengers… this is the download for you.

Though it currently goes without a release date, we know that the new samurai game from Sucker Punch will be the swansong of the PS4 – the game showing off the pinnacle of what the machine can do.

But if you want to get this bonus gift, you’ll need to act quick – you will not be able to download it from January 31st onwards.

But how do you get this free theme?

The developers actually shared the free theme in a tweet over the Christmas holidays, but since the theme isn’t actually available as a direct download on the PSN store (we don’t know why) it might have been easily missed by the majority of PS4 fans.

The glorious theme in question, seen below, will change your PS4 background as well as the main icons and finally adds a nice bit of atmospheric background music to your PS4, too.

Take a closer look on the below YouTube video.

How to download this free PS4 dynamic theme?

To nab this free theme, you simply need to download it to your console from the PlayStation Store. As mentioned, you won’t find it from searching though. So this is what you do.

1. Go to the PlayStation store on your console.

2. Select Redeem Codes

3. Enter your 12 digit code to claim your free Ghost of Tsushima dynamic theme. We’ve added all region codes just below.

4. Once you’ve correctly entered your code, download your theme. It’s only 36mb so shouldn’t take up too much harddrive space.

5. When it’s installed, navigate to your PS4 settings on the main menu.

6. Scroll down and press X to select ‘Themes’.

7. Search your consoles themes till you find the new ‘Ghost of Tsushima’ theme where you can now apply it to your PS4.

Free Ghost Of Tsushima PS4 Dynamic Theme Codes:

Americas: BEFB-AMNR-R4F6

Europe/AU/NZ/Russia/Middle East/Africa/India: 38BE-G6N8-L93A

Japan: N4TK-59NH-2LH3

Korea: EM56-NTNC-EHX8

Rest of Asia: DHLN-HANF-F6LH