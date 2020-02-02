PS4 games SHOCK: Are Sony PlayStation games coming to Nintendo Switch in the future?

Could Sony’s latest consumer survey be laying the foundations for major improvements to the Remote Play service?

PlayStation’s Remote Play is one of the better little known features for playing PS4 gamers on the go – and it could be set to get even better.

In case you haven’t used the feature, allow us to explain what it is. Remote Play effectively allows you to use the power of your PS4 for gaming, but by streamed to any PC, Mac, Apple iOS or Android device.

This means if you’ve got your console set up in your living room, for example, you’ll be able to play your PlayStation 4 without using your living room TV.

Maybe your partner wants to watch Love Island but you want to beat that limited time Tower in Mortal Kombat 11 – just boot up your phone, tablet or laptop and away you go. Lifesaver.

The feature is currently only compatible on Android smartphones or tablets running Android 5.0 or higher, and on iPhones or iPads running iOS 12.1 or higher… but that could be about to change.

As part of a survey shared on Reddit , Sony has been asking fans whether they would be interested in using more varied devices – such as the Nintendo Switch – to play their games.

Imagine that – using your handheld console and your JoyCon to guide Aloy through the world in Horizon Zero Dawn, or using your Nintendo Switch Pro Controller to chisel away at a boss’s health whilst you’re on the toilet in Bloodborne. The dream.

It gets even more interesting, though, with Sony also testing fans to see if there’s any interest in an ‘Offline’ version of Remote Play.

Though the platform holder doesn’t list any suggestions as to how offline Remote Play would work, the idea is tantalising… playing through something like God Of War on your phone even when you’re not connected to the WiFi sounds too good to be true.

Another reference also asks fans if there’d be any interest in a portable ‘on-the-go DualShock controller – perhaps hinting that Sony may want to take on Nintendo in the portable console market.

None of these ideas appear to be official, at the time of writing, but it is curious that Sony is probing players and asking whether this sort of thing would be welcome in the PlayStation ecosystem.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.