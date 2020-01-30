PS4 Stats: Here’s how to check your #MyDecadeOnPlayStation trophies round-up

Website True Trophies has built a wonderful tool that amalgamates 10 years of PlayStation stats into one easy-to-read chart

2009 through to 2019 was a long time. There were good times, there were bad times.

We saw the arrival of Ed Sheeran, we saw the rise of Pokémon Go, we saw the death of Vine, we saw Shia LaBeouf appear on the red carpet with a paper bag on his head.

There’s been a lot going on – and that’s before you even start to consider the climate, Brexit, Trump and all the other political nonsense that’s been cracking off.

Through it all, though, we’ve had the sweet comfort blanket of video games. PlayStation has absolutely dominated over the past 10 years, PS4 players outnumbering Xbox One players about three-to-one.

“If only there was a way to track what trophies I managed to unlock over the past 10 years,” we hear you cry.

“If only there was a way to collect 10 years worth of PlayStation data, and have it all shown to me in one big, easy-to-understand image.”

Lucky for you, the folks over at trophy-tracking site True Trophies have been hard at work on a special tool which can pull in your global stats to compose a #MyDecadeOnPlayStation data sheet, and give you an interesting round-up of your gaming habits.

This comes after the sister site, True Achievements, saw runaway success with the #MyDecadeOnXbox initiative last week.

To activate the tool and generate your own PlayStation stats, you simply need to head over to log into your PSN account in your browser and head over to the True Trophies site.

Alternatively, you can enter your PSN details into the site itself, and let the website do all the work for you – pulling in all the relevant data.

The tool will even go as far as to pinpoint what your best month and day for Trophy unlocks was, and gives you an insight into your preferred genre and time spent on each platform.

Honestly, it’s worth a go, even if you’ve got a passing curiosity in how your last 10 years of gaming look when they’re all clumped together like this.

This isn’t an official PlayStation tool, though.

When you head over to the site, you will need to sign up for a True Trophies account if you don’t yet have one, meaning you will need to give the site access to your PSN account so it can pull this data together.

The site isn’t going to scam you or anything, though – it will be able to pull data from your account but not make purchases or changes to your profile.

After that, the site is a great resource when it comes to all things Trophy tracking and unlocking, too!