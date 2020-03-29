PS5 and Xbox Series X Code Stolen From AMD and Briefly Put on Github

Yesterday AMD issued a statement regarding IP stolen in December 2019, but details of what was stolen or who stole it was scarce. Now AMD has filed multiple Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) take-down notices against GitHub to get its GPU source code removed from the website, which GitHub immediately complied with.

According to Torrentfreak, the company issued its first DMCA take-down notice against GitHub yesterday after it discovered that an unknown individual reportedly hacked AMD’s systems remotely, found the source code for its Navi 10 and Navi 21, GPUs, and then posted it to GitHub. This would have included proprietary information for its RDNA2-powered GPUs inside of the upcoming Xbox Series X and PS5, as well.

TorrentFreak spoke with the hacker, who claimed she felt the information to be worth $100 million (£82 million). In the original GitHub post, the hacker stated they were looking for someone to buy the information for the same price, but if they did not find a buyer then they were going to leak the information. This was reiterated to TorrentFreak, “If I get no buyer I will just leak everything.” AMD appears to have submitted DMCA requests to take down the code in four locations total on GitHub.

“The source code was unexpectedly achieved from an unprotected computer//server through some exploits. I later found out about the files inside it. They weren’t even protected properly or even encrypted with anything which is just sad,” the hacker said. “I haven’t spoken to AMD about it because I am pretty sure that instead of accepting their mistake and moving on, they will try to sue me. So why not just leak it to everyone?”

The code is also reportedly still being hosted by other sources, as well.

