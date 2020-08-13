PS5 DualSense Controller May Have 50% More Battery Capacity Than DualShock 4

A Twitter user who claims to work for an accessories company is claiming that the DualSense controller for the PlayStation 5 might feature 50% more battery capacity than the current generation DualShock 4.

According to Video Games Chronicle, Twitter user @Galaxyrain666 claimed that he was able to test the DualSense controller and said its battery capacity is 1560mA. PS4’s DualShock 4 has a battery capacity of 1000mA, resulting in a charge life of between 4 and 7 hours depending on use.

During its launch, the DualShock 4 had a smaller battery of 800mA.

The DualSense controller has already been advertised to include haptic feedback, a built-in microphone, and adaptive triggers. These could potentially negate the extra battery capacity even if it includes a larger battery.

Earlier this month a Reddit user who shared evidence of possessing a DualSense controller claimed that the pad lasted “3 to 4 hours” longer than DualShock 4.

Officially, PlayStation itself has not provided any battery figures for the DualSense controller beyond stating that it has taken “thoughtful consideration into ways to maintain a strong battery life.”

When Sony unveiled the DualSense controller for the PlayStation 5 in April, the company called it “a radical departure” from its previous DualShock controllers.

Aside from haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and built-in microphone, the two-toned design of the DualSense controller includes updates to hand triggers, grips, and the light bar all found in the DualShock controllers.

Recently, Sony released new images for the PS5 controller and accessories, showing the DualSense, PS5 headset, camera, and remote from multiple angles.

The company also released more details on the PlayStation 5’s compatibility with legacy console accessories. It confirmed that PS4 controllers will not work with PS5 games. However, DualShock 4 will work with PS4 games via backward compatibility.

Video Games Chronicle notes that Sony stated that specialty peripherals, such as officially licensed racing wheels, arcade sticks, and flight sticks, will work with PS5 games.

The PlayStation 5 is scheduled for a holiday 2020 release although Sony has yet to issue a definitive date for the launch of its next-gen console. Just this week, there have been reports that its rival console, the Xbox Series X from Microsoft, will be released during the first week of November.