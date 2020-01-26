PS5 games: Sony Worldwide Studios’ unannounced PlayStation 5 game teased again

Finnish studio Housemarque could be ready to drop a surprise PlayStation 5 announcement on us – here’s what you need to know.

So far, we only know about one official PS5 game: Godfall.

Announced at The Game Awards in December 2019, that’s the only official Sony game we know – right now – is coming to the next-gen console.

Granted, there may be reports about God of War 2 and even a Demon’s Souls Remake in the works for the console, but so far precious little has been confirmed by Sony.

That could be about to change soon, though, as Finish developer Housemarque this week revealed it was downing tools on a previously planned title to focus exclusively on an ‘unannounced triple-A game’.

Let’s have a quick primer on the key information you need to know about Housemarque.

The independent – but heavily Sony-leaning – Finish studio is the developer of a couple of PS4 classics (Resogun and Alienation spring to mind), and announced early 2019 that it was working on a Battle Royale title called Stormdivers.

In a statement this week, though, Ilari Kuittinen, CEO at the studio, announced Stormdivers has been shelved for now, and this unannounced other project has been shunted to the forefront of the studio’s schedule.

“So now we are focused on delivering our most ambitious and biggest game to date, putting every other project on hold, including the development of Stormdivers.”

This next game is touted as ‘the evolution of Housemarque’ – and we may not have too much longer to wait to learn more about it.

“The time is drawing ever closer when our publishing partner will reveal what we are working on, with the launch coming after that,” writes Kuittinen.

According to a translated interview with Housemarque staffer Mikael Haveri over at Sector.sk, a ‘really big team’ is working on the unannounced project right now.

He explains that, for Housemarque, it may be the biggest team working on one game the studio has ever seen.

“Stormdivers had a maximum of 40 people, but now about 60 to 70 people are working on this new thing,” he reveals.

“Who knows, but it’s obviously bigger than something we’ve done so far. I cannot wait for the future to talk more about it. But what we do now is that we are growing, recruiting a lot of talent from around the world, and then in a way we try to transform what Housemarque describes, maintaining the essence of arcade gameplay.

“So for us it is a big change.”

There is no clue as to what genre or platform this new project will be on, but we know President of Sony’s Worldwide Studios, Shuhei Yoshida, has been seen around the Housemarque offices– and we don’t think that’s a coincidence.

We’ll have more news for you as it becomes available.