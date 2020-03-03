PS5 specs might have leaked on GameStop’s website

Sony PlayStation’s next-gen console, the PS5, could have had some early spec information leaked by the US retailer

The PlayStation 5 release just doesn’t seem to be materialising, despite pretty much everyone in the video games industry collectively trying to will it into existence.

We’ve seen a few unofficial bytes of information about the console, such as a PS5 price leak , but until Sony confirms anything, we’re going to take everything we see with a grain of salt.

That includes this new information that was seemingly given by GameStop on its PS5 registration page .

The link seemingly revealed some specs for the console – something that Sony itself has not yet done – with a little blurb about the new machine.

“While the world eagerly awaits to get a look at the PlayStation 5 hardware, Sony has revealed what’s under the hood, and there’s no shortage of horsepower” the site read, before suggesting the PlayStation 5 would have the following hardware specifications.

The page then listed the following specs:

Of course, whether this is accurate or not is anyone’s guess at the time of writing – it could just be placeholder info that GameStop filled its pages with as we await more concrete information.

This comes after Sony‘s chief financial officer Hiroki Totoki made some interesting comments via during the company’s third quarter earnings call a few weeks back (via VGC ).

When fielding questions from shareholders about how the company plans to ensure a “smooth transition” from the PlayStation 4 ecosystem into the PlayStation 5 one, Totoki inferred that there are still some key decisions to be made when it comes to the console’s pricing.

That is to say: even Sony hasn’t decided on the PlayStation 5’s price point yet.

We’ll keep you updated as we get more solid information about the console, its price, and when we can expect to buy it.