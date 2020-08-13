PSG reach Champions League semifinals with 2 late goals

ISTANBUL

French giants Paris Saint-Germain qualified for the UEFA Champions League semifinals, beating underdog Atalanta 2-1 Wednesday.

Atalanta’s Croatian midfielder Mario Pasalic scored the opener with a close-range goal in the 26th minute.

But PSG equalized in the 91st minute as Brazilian defender Marquinhos put the ball into the Italian side’s net.

Cameroonian forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting’s goal brought victory for the French side in the 93rd minute at the Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica in Lisbon.

With this win, PSG secured a spot in the UEFA Champions League semifinals for the first time since 1995.

They will face the winner of the Leipzig – Atletico Madrid match.

*The schedule for the quarterfinal games is as follows:

– Thursday

Leipzig (Germany) – Atletico Madrid (Spain)

– Friday

Barcelona (Spain) – Bayern Munich (Germany)

– Saturday

Manchester City (England) – Olympique Lyon (France)