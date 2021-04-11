PSG thrash Strasbourg 4-1 to follow leaders Lille

ANKARA

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) hammered Strasbourg 4-1 on Saturday to pursue the French Ligue 1 leaders Lille.

The latest French champions PSG visited Strasbourg in a week 32 match.

PSG’s French star Kylian Mbappe scored the opener in the 16th minute. Pablo Sarabia doubled the lead for Paris in the 27th minute.

Moise Kean made it 3-0 for PSG near the end of the first half.

Home team Strasbourg narrowed the gap to two goals in the 63rd minute as Dion Sahi finished in the area.

PSG’s Argentine midfielder Leandro Paredes scored a freekick goal in the 79th minute to name the result 4-1 for Paris.

Second-place Paris Saint-Germain boosted their points to 66, chasing leaders Lille that racked up 69 points in 32 matches.

Lille beat Metz 2-0 in Friday’s away match as the Turkish players of “Les Dogues” (The Great Danes), Burak Yilmaz and Zeki Celik were the scorers in the second half.​​​​​​​